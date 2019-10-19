BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Assaulting a public safety officer — 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12, 160 NW Fifth St. A deputy and two Corvallis Police Department officers responded to a report of woman standing on top of a vehicle in the sally port area of the Law Enforcement Center. The woman, Sabrina Marie Fallin, 38, of Corvallis, allegedly assaulted the deputy and one of the officers while they took her into custody. She was charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief.