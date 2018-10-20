SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen winch — 8:39 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block Highway 20. A caller reported the theft of an ATV winch that was welded onto a steel plate. The item was valued at $200.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 1:59 Thursday, 4000 block Lacomb Drive, Lebanon. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle and found burglarized properties. Lebanon resident David Joshua Wall, 23, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree mischief. The property was returned to its owner.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Health care fraud — Christina Marie Briggs, 26, of Sweet Home, was indicted on charges of four counts of making a false claim for health care payment, three counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft. The crimes happened between January 2016 and July 2016, and the Oregon Department of Justice was the investigating agency. The Sweet Home Police Department arrested Briggs.
Domestic assault — James Payne Crane, 54, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation. Both charges were labeled as domestic violence, and the crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 18. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Theft — Kevin Michael Watkins, 40, of Lebanon was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a boat motor on Aug. 10 in Sweet Home. In another case, Watkins was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree theft and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card. Those crimes allegedly happened on Aug. 12. In a third case, Watkins was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly happened on Aug. 15.