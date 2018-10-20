Try 1 month for 99¢
police tape

SWEET HOME POLICE

Stolen winch — 8:39 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block Highway 20. A caller reported the theft of an ATV winch that was welded onto a steel plate. The item was valued at $200.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary — 1:59 Thursday, 4000 block Lacomb Drive, Lebanon. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle and found burglarized properties. Lebanon resident David Joshua Wall, 23, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree mischief. The property was returned to its owner.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Friday afternoon

Health care fraud  Christina Marie Briggs, 26, of Sweet Home, was indicted on charges of four counts of making a false claim for health care payment, three counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft. The crimes happened between January 2016 and July 2016, and the Oregon Department of Justice was the investigating agency. The Sweet Home Police Department arrested Briggs.

Domestic assault  James Payne Crane, 54, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation. Both charges were labeled as domestic violence, and the crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 18. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Theft  Kevin Michael Watkins, 40, of Lebanon was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a boat motor on Aug. 10 in Sweet Home. In another case, Watkins was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree theft and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card. Those crimes allegedly happened on Aug. 12. In a third case, Watkins was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly happened on Aug. 15.

