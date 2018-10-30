ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — 4000 Blue Ox Drive SE, reported Sunday. A Nintendo game system and games were reported stolen from a residence. A caller reported seeing a person coming out of the residence. Derick Justin Pier, 32, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Arrest — 2:44 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Second Avenue. West Allen Trontvet, 28, of Albany was arrested on a warrant for a charge of first-degree burglary, and was charged as well for possession of heroin, which he allegedly had in his pocket at the scene.
Theft — 7:17 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. An AR-15 worth approximately $900 was reported stolen.
Injury wreck — 11:53 a.m. Sunday, intersection of Cascade Heights and Quarry Road. Bryan Yutzie, no other information available, was driving a Ford F250 pickup truck west on Quarry Road when he struck an unidentified vehicle that pulled out in front of him. The driver of the second vehicle, Erin Bliege, no other information available, was taken by ambulance to a mid-valley hospital. Further information was not immediately available.
Reckless burning — 9:39 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Santiam Highway SE, and 2:07 a.m. Sunday, 3100 block of Madison St. Police responded to two reports of large trash containers on fire, one burning behind Bi-Mart and one behind Lafayette Elementary School. Damage was kept to the trash containers in both cases and no one was injured.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle trespass — 8:11 a.m., Friday, 360 SW Avery Avenue. A county employee reported finding a man asleep in a county-owned vehicle behind a locked gate at the county shops. A responding deputy reportedly found Kyle Rusth Hunter, 20, of Corvallis, in the vehicle. Hunter reportedly told the deputy that he had no idea how he got inside the locked gate or vehicle. The deputy arrested Hunter and charged him with second degree criminal trespassing and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Meth — 1:31 a.m., Saturday, Northwest Fourth Street and Northwest Buchanan Avenue. During a traffic stop a canine unit was brought in to search a vehicle and reportedly helped a deputies find narcotics. The driver, Cory Jacob Watkins, 25, of Corvallis, was arrested, cited and released on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The passenger, Jeremiah Louis Jones, 29, of Philomath, was arrested, cited and released for an outstanding warrant.
DUII — 3:29 a.m., Sunday, Southwest 35th and Southwest Orchard Avenue. A deputy reportedly stopped a vehicle for driving without lights and arrested its driver, Mason Samuel Berry, 22, of Bandon, for charges of DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering. Berry reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
Burglary — 9:20 a.m., Sunday, 26000 block Dawson Road, Monroe. A man reported about $4,000 in tools were stolen from his shop.
DUII — 1:29 a.m., Monday, Northwest Highway 99W at milepost 78. After stopping his vehicle for allegedly speeding, a deputy arrested Andres Cruz Martinez, 20, of Corvallis, for charges of DUII, reckless driving and purchase or possession of liquor by a minor. Cruz Martinez reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen vehicle — 6:41 p.m. Sunday, 38600 block of Robinson Drive. A two-door, camouflage Polaris Ranger worth approximately $15,000 was reported stolen from the area.
Recovered vehicle — 6:13 p.m. Sunday, 29200 block of Sodaville-Mountain Home Road. A 2005 Ford Focus reported stolen from Lebanon was recovered in the area.
Burglary — 9:48 a.m. Sunday, 34000 block of Colorado Lake Drive. About $24,000 in gold coins and $600 in cash were reported stolen from the residence.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft, burglary — Derick Justin Pier of Albany was charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft. The crimes allegedly happened on Thursday, with the burglary occurring in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue SW.
Identity theft, computer crime — Kenneth Lee Jones, 28, of Halsey was charged with identity theft, computer crime and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 16 and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Jones was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. He also appeared for a probation violation case.