LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Thursday afternoon. Travis Freeman, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon – firearm and menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Tool theft — From Friday afternoon. Drew Alan Byington, 45, of Klamath Falls, was charged with first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. Byington allegedly stole more than $1,000 in tools from the Albany Home Depot on Thursday.