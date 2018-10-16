SWEET HOME POLICE
Car prowls — About 7:48 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 600 block of Main Street reported seeing a man going through cars in the parking lots and taking things.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen purse — About 9 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 30000 block of Washington Street, reported that her car was broken into, her purse stolen and credit cards used for $76.79 in purchases.
Hot air balloon — About 9:12 a.m. Sunday, a hot air balloon hit power lines in the 30000 block of Green Valley Road. No injuries reported, no damage to balloon. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified.
Storage unit — About 12:35 p.m. Monday, a caller in the Harrisburg area reported that a storage unit was broken into and about $500 in items stolen.
Brush fire — About 3:18 p.m. Sunday, the Scio Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 36000 block of Richardson Gap Road. The Sheriff's Office provided traffic control assistance because the southbound lane was partially blocked with fire apparatus.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Driving while suspended – Steven Craig Johnston, 46, of Corvallis, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 26. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. The Oregon State Police investigated the case.
Unlawful use of a weapon – Jeffrey Phillip Vanderford, 33, of Albany, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of menacing, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Attempt to elude – Joseph Dean Wiseman, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. The trespass occurred in the 35800 block of Cochran Creek Drive. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Basement intruder — Just after noon on Thursday, an officer investigated a burglary call in the 300 block of Northwest 26th St. A woman said she noticed the water heater in the basement of her rental house was leaking and went to get her landlady. When both women returned to the basement to look at the water heater, they moved a partition and discovered an unknown man hiding behind the furnace. When the landlady told the man to leave, he said, “It’s nice down here,” before walking out of the house. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s with very pale skin. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with a red stripe.
Vandalism — At 11:53 a.m. Saturday, a man who lives in the 1000 block of Southwest 35th Street called authorities to report he was being harassed via text message in a landlord-tenant dispute. Shortly after an officer arrived, the man discovered that his vehicle had been vandalized. The windows of the man’s Jeep Wrangler had been spray-painted black, and the headlights and side mirror were broken.
Unsheltered — At 1:16 p.m. Saturday, an officer went to a bus shelter in the 1100 block of Northwest Ninth Street following reports that a man had been occupying the shelter since 6 a.m. and refused to leave when bus drivers told him to. The man told the officer he was staying in the bus shelter because he was tired of walking. Scott Allen Ziemendorf, 56, of Corvallis was cited for illegal use of a transit shelter.
Camp fire – At 3:35 p.m. Saturday, an officer was dispatched to investigate a fire near the Corvallis riverfront. The fire broke out in a homeless encampment near Southwest First Street and Washington Avenue and destroyed most of the camp. A Corvallis Fire Department investigator was unable to determine what started the fire. The camp was posted for illegal occupancy and the investigation discontinued.
Disorderly — At 9:28 p.m. Saturday, officers went to Sancho’s Bar and Grill at 1425 NW Monroe Ave. for reports that a man had caused a disturbance and punched a bartender and was being detained by staff. Joshua William Blok, 26, of Corvallis was arrested on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
DUII hit and run — At 2 a.m. Sunday, an officer investigated a reported hit-and-run of a parked Isuzu Rodeo in the vicinity of Southeast Thompson Street and Bell Avenue. After locating the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Ford Fusion, abandoned in Willamette Park, the officer tracked down the registered owner and questioned him. Stephen Joseph Catlin, 28, of Sweet Home was arrested on charges of drunken driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident. His blood alcohol level was reported to be 0.08 percent.
Domestic assault — At 8:46 a.m. Sunday, an officer went to an apartment complex at 2560 SW Pickford Ave. after multiple callers reported a woman was swinging a knife at another woman. According to the police report, a woman was threatening her mother with a 6 1/2-inch kitchen knife. When police arrived, the older woman was bleeding from a small cut on her forehead but denied her daughter had intentionally struck her, saying she may have been injured when they were struggling over the knife. Paula Susan Parcell, 50, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.
DUII crash — At 5:11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash at Northwest Ninth Street and Harrison Boulevard. The motorcycle operator reportedly was driving the wrong way on Northwest van Buren Boulevard, turned north on Ninth and ran a red light at Harrison, crashing into the driver’s side of a car. The motorcyclist had injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital, where blood was drawn to be tested for evidence of intoxicants. Joshua Collins, age and city of residence not available, was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — At 1:55 p.m. Oct. 5, a deputy was dispatched to a crash at Northwest Independence Highway near Springhill Drive. The deputy found an abandoned vehicle and tracked down the registered owner. After questioning, Warren Lon Woods, 67, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of drunken driving and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.16 percent.
Credit fraud — At 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to the 6900 block of Northwest Oak Creek Drive for a report of fraud. A woman reported someone had made two fraudulent purchases on her credit card totaling $300. She said she still had the card.
Forgery — At 4 p.m. Friday a woman reported someone had passed a forged check for $350 on her account. She said she opened the account in July but had never used it. She was given five counter checks by the bank when she opened the account but now could not find them and assumed they had been stolen.
Suspicious activity — At 1:34 a.m. Monday, a deputy contacted a man near the employee entrance of the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Corvallis after he was videotaped reaching underneath patrol vehicles. None of the vehicles appeared to have been damaged. The man, who was found to have a 4-inch steak knife in his pocket, told the deputy he was there to grab the buttocks of female employees. Trevor Daniel Maillard, 28, of Corvallis was told he could not loiter around the Law Enforcement Center and would be arrested for trespassing if he returned without a legitimate emergency.