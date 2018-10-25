LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes — Darren Lee McCormick, 30, of Toledo, was charged with purchasing sex with a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the second-degree, attempted using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, attempted compelling prostitution and commercial sexual solicitation. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 6. The victim was a teen known to McCormick. According to a probable cause affidavit, McCormick offered the girl hundreds of dollars, in increasing amounts, for nude photos and sexual acts. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Burglary — Shane William Casey, 41, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the dwelling was in the 2200 block of Marion Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Attempt to elude — David Patrick Gilpin, 36, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and APD was the investigating agency.