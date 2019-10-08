CORVALLIS POLICE
Telephonic harassment – 2:21 p.m. Friday. A women from Michigan called police to report that she is a model and a Corvallis resident who had initially contacted her for purported business reasons was harassing her. She said the man began to contact her through various social media accounts, even creating new ones when she blocked him. She said he somehow got her phone number and called her and messaged her repeatedly. She said the man also told her he intended to come visit her and that he knew the address of one of her relatives. The officer reportedly called the man and warned him that if he continued the behavior that he would be charged with telephonic harassment. The man reportedly said he would cease contacting the woman.
Dumpster tipping – 7:32 p.m., Saturday. A man reported that a group of high school- or college-aged males were knocking over dumpsters in the alleyway near Northwest Second Street and Northwest Jackson Avenue. The responding officer found multiple overturned dumpsters but could not locate the suspects nor find a witness who could describe the males.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Animal (and puns) complaint – 8:21 a.m. Saturday, 38000 block Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A cow escaped from a fenced area, causing the neighbors to “cow-er” in fear that it would escape into the roadway. The bull was returned to its companions after a foot pursuit. The bovine went back to eating its grass after it had enough “bull-oney” from deputies.
Gunshot, menacing – 1:02 a.m., Saturday, 800 block Cascade Drive, near Lebanon. A deputy investigated a gunshot he heard. It was determined that Ben Williams, 37, had fired a shotgun into the ground during an argument. The shotgun was located behind a trailer and Williams had initially fled before coming out to talk. Williams was arrested and later charged on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
Vehicle theft – 1:20 a.m. Sunday, 28500 block Highway 20, Sweet Home. Kaden Dodd, 18, of Lebanon, was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a vehicle. The vehicle stolen was a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Burglary – 11:18 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block Summit Drive Northeast, near Albany. A home was burglarized and tools and equipment worth $2,370 were taken.
ALBANY POLICE
Short-barreled shotgun – From Friday, no time listed, 1100 block Jackson Street Southeast. Trevor Joel Brown, 30, of Albany, was arrested on firearms offenses. He was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm (short-barreled shotgun).
Failure to register – From Sunday, no time listed, 1100 block Jackson Street Southeast. Elijah Miguel Herrera, 28, of Albany, was arrested on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and menacing.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Driving while suspended or revoked – From Monday afternoon. Todd Buddy James Waterman, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal driving while suspended or revoked, giving false information to a peace officer and failure to report as a sex offender. The case was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.