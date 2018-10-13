CORVALLIS POLICE
Improper use of 911 — 4:51 p.m., Thursday, 400 block Southeast Alexander Place. An officer responded to a report of a dead body near Lincoln Elementary School. The call sounded as if it been placed by a child. The officer, using information provided by a cellphone ping, was able to visit the address where the cellphone that made the call was located. The man who answered the door reportedly told police he did have his son there, but refused to let the officer question him about the call.
Resisting arrest — 12:10 p.m., Oct. 6, 2600 NW Taylor Ave. An officer reportedly recognized Juventino Plascencia-Arevalo, 37, of Corvallis, and confirmed he had an outstanding warrant for a charge of second degree assault for allegedly hitting another man with a shovel in Benton County late in September. Plascencia-Arevalo reportedly tried to resist being arrested, but was taken into custody. He was additionally charged with interfering with a peace officer.