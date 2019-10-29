{{featured_button_text}}
David Patton

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Failure to register – 1:14 p.m. Thursday, 100 block Southwest Broadway Street. Darrell Dewayne Willis, 48, of Keizer, was cited on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Recovered vehicle – 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Gresham. A U-Haul truck, reported stolen from Helping Hands in Albany, was recovered by the Gresham Police Department.

Car prowl, fraud – 10:56 a.m. Saturday, Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 Electric Road, near Corvallis. An unlocked vehicle was entered and credit cards were stolen. The suspect, an adult male, used the cards to make purchases in the Eugene area totaling roughly $5,600.

Burglary – 11:43 a.m. Sunday, 28100 block Pleasant Valley Road, near Sweet Home. A house was burglarized and furniture, a microwave, clothes, safes, jewelry and alcohol were taken. The loss was estimated at $4,500.

Deer bones – 1:07 p.m. Sunday, 44500 block Wiley Creek Road, near Sweet Home. A caller reported finding two garbage bags containing bones, and he was concerned they might be human bones. A deputy responded, examined the bags and determined the bones were from deer.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Computer scam – 12:01 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. A Corvallis woman came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a scam attempt. She said a man had called her claiming the anti-virus software on her computer had expired and someone had removed $400 from her checking account. She was transferred to the “refund department” and another man obtained remote access to her computer. Afterward she had her bank account frozen, fearing that the people who called now have access to her bank accounts online. She said she hasn’t lost any money yet but would continue to monitor her accounts.

Identity theft – 1:01 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. A Corvallis man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a case of identity theft. He said someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration had called saying that his identity had been stolen and was being used for criminal purposes, and he was responsible. The man gave the caller his address and Social Security number before realizing he had been scammed.

Stolen bicycle – 3:12 p.m., 1500 block Northwest 17th Street. A Corvallis man reported his blue Surly Straggler bicycle had been stolen overnight. The bike, valued at $1,700, had been secured with a cable lock.

Tires slashed – 8:15 a.m. Saturday, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street. An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Southwest Sixth Street and Adams Avenue, where someone had slashed the tires of three vehicles.

Vandalism – 3:28 p.m. Saturday, 2701 NW Satinwood St. An officer was dispatched for a report of vandalism at Wilson Elementary School, where someone had used white spray paint to write foul language and “OG Frank” on a brick wall. The school district had to bring in a crew to sandblast the graffiti off the wall.

Take my gun – 12:21 pm. Sunday, 180 NW Fifth St. A man came to the Law Enforcement Center to turn in a rifle, saying he was returning to his home country and couldn’t take the gun with him. The man handed over a DPMS Panther AR-15 rifle with three empty magazines and two boxes of 5.56 mm ammunition. After checking a database to make sure the weapon wasn’t stolen, the officer entered the gun and ammunition into evidence for safekeeping.

Scary video – 12:27 p.m. Sunday, 500 block Northwest Kings Boulevard. An officer took a vandalism report from a woman who had a surveillance video showing a person in a marshmallow mask had come onto her porch at 2:19 a.m., picked up one of her pumpkins and smashed it on the ground. She said there had been several similar incidents in the past.

Missing person – 10:21 p.m., 900 block Northwest Hayes Avenue. An officer responded to a missing persons report from a man who said his mother, who has dementia, had not returned from a walk and had been missing since about noon. Officers and a search-and-rescue team searched the area but were unable to find the woman, and a message was sent out on the “A Child Is Missing” alert system. About 2:42 a.m., the woman was found safe near Southwest 30th Street and Jefferson Way by Oregon State University campus security officers and was returned home.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

False alarm – 8:45 p.m. Sunday, 25400 block Alpine Road, Monroe. A deputy went to the home of a 68-year-old woman who had reported people were trespassing on her property. When the woman came to the door, the deputy wrote in an incident report, she appeared to be “very high from methamphetamine use.” When asked, the woman said she had used meth that morning. The deputy told her there was no one on her property and the drug was causing her to hallucinate. The woman said she would go back inside her house and go to bed.

