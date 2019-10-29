LINN COUNTY SHERIFF Failure to register – 1:14 p.m. Thursday, 100 block Southwest Broadway Street. Darrell Dewayne Willis, 48, of Keizer, was cited on a charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Recovered vehicle – 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Gresham. A U-Haul truck, reported stolen from Helping Hands in Albany, was recovered by the Gresham Police Department. Car prowl, fraud – 10:56 a.m. Saturday, Trysting Tree Golf Club, 34028 Electric Road, near Corvallis. An unlocked vehicle was entered and credit cards were stolen. The suspect, an adult male, used the cards to make purchases in the Eugene area totaling roughly $5,600. Burglary – 11:43 a.m. Sunday, 28100 block Pleasant Valley Road, near Sweet Home. A house was burglarized and furniture, a microwave, clothes, safes, jewelry and alcohol were taken. The loss was estimated at $4,500. Deer bones – 1:07 p.m. Sunday, 44500 block Wiley Creek Road, near Sweet Home. A caller reported finding two garbage bags containing bones, and he was concerned they might be human bones. A deputy responded, examined the bags and determined the bones were from deer. CORVALLIS POLICE Computer scam – 12:01 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. A Corvallis woman came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a scam attempt. She said a man had called her claiming the anti-virus software on her computer had expired and someone had removed $400 from her checking account. She was transferred to the “refund department” and another man obtained remote access to her computer. Afterward she had her bank account frozen, fearing that the people who called now have access to her bank accounts online. She said she hasn’t lost any money yet but would continue to monitor her accounts.
Identity theft – 1:01 p.m. Friday, 180 NW Fifth St. A Corvallis man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a case of identity theft. He said someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration had called saying that his identity had been stolen and was being used for criminal purposes, and he was responsible. The man gave the caller his address and Social Security number before realizing he had been scammed.
Stolen bicycle – 3:12 p.m., 1500 block Northwest 17 th Street. A Corvallis man reported his blue Surly Straggler bicycle had been stolen overnight. The bike, valued at $1,700, had been secured with a cable lock. Tires slashed – 8:15 a.m. Saturday, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street. An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Southwest Sixth Street and Adams Avenue, where someone had slashed the tires of three vehicles.
Vandalism – 3:28 p.m. Saturday, 2701 NW Satinwood St. An officer was dispatched for a report of vandalism at Wilson Elementary School, where someone had used white spray paint to write foul language and “OG Frank” on a brick wall. The school district had to bring in a crew to sandblast the graffiti off the wall. Take my gun – 12:21 pm. Sunday, 180 NW Fifth St. A man came to the Law Enforcement Center to turn in a rifle, saying he was returning to his home country and couldn’t take the gun with him. The man handed over a DPMS Panther AR-15 rifle with three empty magazines and two boxes of 5.56 mm ammunition. After checking a database to make sure the weapon wasn’t stolen, the officer entered the gun and ammunition into evidence for safekeeping. Scary video – 12:27 p.m. Sunday, 500 block Northwest Kings Boulevard. An officer took a vandalism report from a woman who had a surveillance video showing a person in a marshmallow mask had come onto her porch at 2:19 a.m., picked up one of her pumpkins and smashed it on the ground. She said there had been several similar incidents in the past. Missing person – 10:21 p.m., 900 block Northwest Hayes Avenue. An officer responded to a missing persons report from a man who said his mother, who has dementia, had not returned from a walk and had been missing since about noon. Officers and a search-and-rescue team searched the area but were unable to find the woman, and a message was sent out on the “A Child Is Missing” alert system. About 2:42 a.m., the woman was found safe near Southwest 30th Street and Jefferson Way by Oregon State University campus security officers and was returned home. BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF False alarm – 8:45 p.m. Sunday, 25400 block Alpine Road, Monroe. A deputy went to the home of a 68-year-old woman who had reported people were trespassing on her property. When the woman came to the door, the deputy wrote in an incident report, she appeared to be “very high from methamphetamine use.” When asked, the woman said she had used meth that morning. The deputy told her there was no one on her property and the drug was causing her to hallucinate. The woman said she would go back inside her house and go to bed.
ACKLEY, MELISSA JEAN Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/27/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT MCSH Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR07636 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR58532 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13973046 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR58532/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION LMC Conditional
BAULDREE, JESSE MICA Age: 46 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR37518 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR33219 CLIN Conditional
BROGDON SHERER, SHAYLEE ASHLEY Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20186463 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR81708 CHOO NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR53111 CBEN $25,000 FAIL TO APPEAR 2 30748 LMC POSS/MANUF/DEL CONT`L SUB SCH 2 PC CLIN $15,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) PC CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 30565 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR53042 CBEN $45,000 POSS OXYCODONE (MISD) CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BULAMBO, SAMMY Age: 20 Date Lodged: 10/27/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 1052905765 CLIN DUII 1052905765 CLIN RECKLESS DRIVING 1052905765 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18849720 PP NO BAIL
DECLEVE, COLBY JAMES Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FARVER, CAMERON LEVI Age: 44 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $50,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR12221 CLIN $50,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR12221 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GROSSMAN, BENJAMIN JOEL Age: 38 Date Lodged: 7/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 2018-8385/LPD CLIN $6,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT 19CR45726 CLIN INCLUDED Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT 2018-8385/LPD CLIN HARASSMENT- DIS CONDUCT 2018-8385/LPD CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 2018-8385/LPD CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GUTIERREZ-CAREY, MIGUEL ALFREDO Age: 36 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12643315 PP NO BAIL
HORN, EDWARD DENNIS Age: 33 Date Lodged: 10/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15802445 PP NO BAIL
HUMPHRIES, JAY LAMAR Age: 55 Date Lodged: 10/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/22/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67912 10/22/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64990 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67958 10/22/2019 AMC
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL Age: 49 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13660253 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67999 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68000 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68001 AMC $1,430 Pending
JOHNSON, TREVEN SCOTT Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KUSKE, CHASE MICHAEL EVAN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18411220
LAFARY, JOSEPH ALLAN Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19-08903 CLIN $5,000 Pending
MILLS, JAMES ADAM Age: 33 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32504 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32504 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32504 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR68974 CPOL $25,000 FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR32504 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MOWERY, QUINN LEWIS Age: 48 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/1/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 11/1/2019 CLIN Sentenced
NEAL, DAVID AUSTIN Age: 49 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR66429 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19CR41611 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18-01344 AMC Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR69092 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR69095 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18-01286 AMC Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR41611 CLIN $12,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR41611 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
NUNEZ, MARK STEVEN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12635062 PP NO BAIL
PECK, JAEDYN SUZANNA Age: 23 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67367 AMC $1,430 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR72536-B CCLA NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16017 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59622 CLIN $25,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 21892 CLIN RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 21892 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16017/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR16502/YAMH CYAM $12,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16017/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16017/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PHILLIPS, DAVY ANTHONY Age: 47 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/4/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR36448/1 10/30/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR36448/2 11/4/2019 CLIN Sentenced
POWERS, JASON DAVID Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR10232 11/8/2019 CLIN Sentenced
ROUND, ALICE DENISE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 10/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13627155 PP NO BAIL
ROWELL, SOSSITY LEAH Age: 42 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21264065 PP NO BAIL
SEPLOCHA, BRENNEN TYLER Age: 27 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21255696 11/8/2019 PP PROBATION VIOLATION 36446 LMC
SETZKORN, BRYSON VERL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/28/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR51301 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR60294 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR40774 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR59235 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR59422 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SHAVER-BERRY, SOMER RENAY NICOLE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 10/23/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/4/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 15CR58021 CLIN $5,000 Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER 2018CRC1024 11/4/2019 LMC Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR47113 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR47113 CLIN
SIMMONS, JAMES CLARENCE Age: 49 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/7/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR52707 11/7/2019 CLIN Sentenced
ST GERMAIN, BILLY ALAN Age: 31 Date Lodged: 10/27/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) CJAC $5,000 POSS MARIJ OVER 21 (CFEL) 19-04283 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT JACKSON CJAC $7,500
SWISHER, CHRISTOPHER JON Age: 54 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 6446512 PP NO BAIL
THOMPSON, DANNY LEE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50103 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50103 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TILSON, JONI DAWN Age: 41 Date Lodged: 10/25/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/2/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 11/2/2019 CLIN Sentenced
TRANILLA, BRYANAH PAIGE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 10/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44654/1 10/30/2019 CLIN Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18171014701 NONE NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44654/2 11/4/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR44654/3 11/9/2019 CLIN Sentenced
VAUGHN, STUART RUSSELL Age: 31 Date Lodged: 10/27/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT LANE/19CN01703 CLAN $5,000
WARK, CAMERON MICHAEL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 10/24/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR61940 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR1878/1 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16878/2 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16878/3 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR02024/1 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR02024/2 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR02024/3 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61940 CLIN $7,000 Pending
WELLINGTON, BRIAN CORBETT Age: 25 Date Lodged: 10/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 19CR69295/1 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-08805 CLIN DELIVER LT OZ MARIJUANA 19-08805 CLIN DELIVER METH 19CR69295/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
WILLIAMSON, STEVEN ANDREW Age: 51 Date Lodged: 10/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78839 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 21478 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR65814 12/6/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 17CR33818 11/5/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR23340 11/29/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR33818 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR22676 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR22676 11/29/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR23340 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR23340/2 CLIN
