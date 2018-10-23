LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Kidnapping, assault — From Monday afternoon. Cedric Lamont Vann II, 28, of Albany, was charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Criminal mistreatment — From Monday afternoon. Jennifer Michele Rictor, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Dog bite — About 10:29 a.m. Friday, a water meter reader reported being bitten by a dog in the 4600 block of Kalmia.
Noisy crash — About 2:12 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 800 block of Oak Terrace reported hearing a loud bang outside of her residence. Noise came from a vehicle hitting an electrical box and crashing through the caller’s yard. Driver was not impaired and was not injured. Driver, Kyah Stratton, 29, was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.
Warrants arrest — About 5:52 p.m. Sunday, James Andrew Linder, 30, was arrested on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant on charges of failure to appear second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft and third-degree escape. Lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Single vehicle crash — About 7:44 a.m. Sunday, a driver in the 38000 block of Stayton-Scio Road was cited for driving while suspended after falling asleep and crashing her vehicle. Minor injuries.
Fir bough theft — About 7:58 a.m. Sunday, a deputy reported the theft of numerous fir boughs off property owned by Cascade Timber Consulting in the Latiwi Creek area. Deputy found an abandoned camp on nearby Forest Service property.
Chain saws stolen — About 10:43 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1200 block of 13th Place reported the theft of two chain saws valued at about $250 from the open bed of caller’s truck. A second vehicle was also entered and taken was a small amount of change and about 15 gallons of fuel.
Battery theft — About 10:59 a.m. Sunday, Jason Linder, 30, was charged with DUII and theft after being detained by a property owner after Linder was caught allegedly trying to steal a battery from a hay squeeze in the 37000 block of Northern Drive. Linder also had multiple warrants and was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Stolen generator — About 3:17 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 38000 block of Courtney Creek Drive reported the theft of a Honda generator valued at $3,800.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Domestic assault — At 1:16 a.m. on Friday, an officer went to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Northwest Polk Avenue for reports of a woman screaming for help. At the apartment, a woman said her boyfriend had slapped her face after she pushed him in the chest during an argument. Austen Robert Stevens, 22, of Corvallis was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Bike theft — At 8:35 a.m. Friday, a man called to report a bicycle had been stolen overnight from his home in the 3400 block of Northwest Crest Drive. He said the bicycle had been chained to a rack mounted on a vehicle, but the lock was cut. The missing bike is a teal Yeti Beti SB5 valued at $4,000.
Harassment — At 8:01 p.m. on Friday, officers went to a residence in the 800 block of Southeast Lilly Avenue for reports that a man was intoxicated and was threatening to harm his teenage daughter. According to the arrest report, the man threw a small trampoline at officers and fought with them for several minutes before being taken into custody. Harley David Slocum, 37, was arrested on one count of harassment and two counts of attempted assault on a peace officer.
Bar fight — At 1:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Impulse Bar & Grill, 1425 NW Monroe Ave., for a fight in progress. According to the incident report, officers attempted to detain a man who had another man by the neck, but he broke free and tried to punch one of the officers. After being shocked twice by a police Taser, Amone Paea Fifita, 27, was arrested on charges of attempted assault on a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, harassment and resisting arrest.
DUII crash — About 4 a.m. on Saturday, an officer investigating a reported motor vehicle crash at Northwest 35th Street and Polk Avenue located the suspect vehicle at Northwest 36th and Harrison. Jessica Lynn Molina, 20, was arrested for drunken driving. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.15 percent.
Mad about flowers — At 1:56 p.m. Sunday, an officer went to the Willamette Veterinary Clinic at 1562 SW Third St. for a report of a man damaging flowers with a golf club. The man told an employee the flowers had been “talking dirty” and that he would be back to “torch” them. The suspect was described as a white male in his 50s or 60s about 6 feet tall with short, gray hair, wearing a dark hat, sunglasses and a blue and white windbreaker and holding a five-iron.
Menacing — At 9:47 p.m. Sunday, a man who lives in the 2100 block of Northwest 17th Street called 911 to report his girlfriend had held a knife to his throat during an argument. Amber Dawn Scott, 45, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of menacing and illegal use of a weapon.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, a man who was told he could not enter the Benton County Jail expressed his displeasure by whacking the door and intercom box with his cane, damaging the intercom. Jerry Dee Castle, 61, no permanent address, was cited for second-degree criminal mischief. Castle was released and went to sleep on a nearby bench.
Domestic assault — At 6:54 p.m. Saturday, a deputy went to a house in the 4000 block of Springhill Drive Northwest in North Albany for a domestic disturbance. A man reportedly punched his roommate in the face during a confrontation, then scuffled with a woman who was trying to help the roommate. The woman said she felt threatened and pepper-sprayed the man who had thrown the punch, and he knocked her to the ground and injured her. Tanner Justin Campbell, 29, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.