CORVALLIS POLICE
Vehicle vs. pedestrian — 8:07 p.m. Monday, Northwest 23rd Street and Harrison Boulevard. An officer investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The driver, Brooklynn Bennett, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. No other details were immediately available.
Extortion threat — 8:30 p.m. Monday, 4100 block Northwest Pinecone Place. An officer spoke with a woman who said that a man she met through an online dating site was threatening to post photos she’d sent him on the internet unless she paid him money. She said she was clothed in the photos and had no intention of paying.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen motorcycle — 5:30 p.m. Monday, 2800 block Northeast Asbahr Avenue. A deputy went to a home to take a report of a stolen motorcycle. A man said his red and white 2004 Honda dirt bike had been taken from his backyard sometime in the past two weeks.
ALBANY POLICE
School graffiti — 8:10 a.m. Monday, North Albany Middle School. Staff reported that a derogatory term was spray painted on school grounds.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Owed money — About 1 p.m. Monday, Smokin’ Sam’s BBQ reported that the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival owes them $27,000 for services provided at the August event held near Brownsville.
Attempt to elude — About 9:19 p.m. Monday, Anson Phillip Grazer, 42, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with attempt to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He was also arrested on four outstanding warrants and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen firearm — 11 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block Long Street. A caller reported that a firearm and wallet were taken from an unsecured vehicle.
Assault — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sweet Home Skate Park, Long Street. A caller reported he had been punched in the face. A report was taken for fourth-degree assault, and an investigation is under way.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — From Tuesday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Vrell, 51, of Sweet Home, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. Vrell has twice previously been convicted of assaulting the same victim.
Theft — From Tuesday afternoon. Tina Ann Yeager, 58, of Albany, was charged with first-degree aggravated theft. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 30, and $10,000 or more was taken from the victim. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.