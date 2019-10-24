CORVALLIS POLICE
Strangulation — 8:41 p.m. Oct. 15, 2000 block Northwest Tyler Avenue. An officer was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute and was told Hassan Salman Alramadhan, 26, of Corvallis, had assaulted two family members, requiring hospitalization for one. The officer arrested Alramadhan on charges of harassment, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Assault — 10:52 p.m. Oct. 18, Southwest Fourth Street and C Avenue. An officer was dispatched to a report of an injured woman collapsed on a sidewalk. The woman told the officer that Anthony Byron Berno slammed her to the ground during an argument over a dog. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the officer arrested Berno, 51, of Corvallis, for a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Scam — 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block Twin Oaks Circle. A man reported that he sent nude videos to what he believed was a woman online. The person running the account threatened to send the video to the man’s friends and family if he did not pay $800. The man did not send the money and the person sent the videos to his Facebook friends. The officer discontinued the case due to a lack of suspect information.