CORVALLIS POLICE
Getaway — 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Southwest Madison Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street. An officer reportedly saw a man on a bike run a red light and tried to stop him with lights and sirens. The bicyclist sped up and fled through Central Park. Officers searched for the man, but did not find him.
Animal abuse — 1:34 p.m. Thursday, 450 SW Third St. An officer called to a disturbance at a Safeway encountered two people who reported finding a chicken in the parking lot that had been strangled to death by a rope. The officer found the chicken with a rope that had been used as part of a Christmas decoration bound tightly around its neck. The officer reported the chicken had feathers missing and looked like it had been ripped open.
Gun theft — 4 p.m. Thursday, 300 block Northwest 25th Street. A man reported that some time the previous night someone had broken into the locked glove box of his truck to steal a revolver.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Highway 34 at milepost 50. A deputy arrested Jeana Marie Frederick, 19, of Alsea, for charges of DUII and reckless driving after she reportedly drove her car into an embankment. She provided a breath sample of 0.0 percent and she was evaluated by a drug recognition expert.
DUII — 12:06 a.m. Oct. 14, Northwest Highway 99W at milepost 78. A deputy arrested Kyle Norman Crumpecker, 23, of Shedd, for charges of DUII, reckless driving and refusing to take a breath test during a traffic stop. The deputy had two samples of Crumpecker’s blood collected with a search warrant.
Meth — 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block Northwest Ninth Street. A deputy reportedly recognized Steen Alvin Skinner, 28, of Corvallis, and confirmed with dispatch he had outstanding warrants. The deputy arrested Skinner on the warrants and additionally charged him with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of weapons by certain felons, possessions of burglar's tools and interfering with a peace officer.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — Amber Michael McBride, 34, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree trespass and two counts of third-degree theft. The crimes allegedly happened on Thursday, with the burglary occurring in the 1500 block of Jackson Street SE in Albany. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Elude, failure to register — Matthew Wayne Short, 30, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to register as a sex offender. The crimes allegedly occurred on May 25. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Failure to appear, disorderly conduct — Crystol Morgan Sypherd, 22, of Albany, was indicted on charges of felony first-degree failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.