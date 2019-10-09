{{featured_button_text}}
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 4:34 a.m. Sept. 29, 5000 block Springhill Drive Northwest, North Albany. A deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash and arrested the driver, Arely Esperanza Acosta-Santana, 26, of Albany, for driving under the influence. Acosta-Santana’s blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.12%. She was released to her father.

Injury accident — 4:35 p.m. Sept. 29, 2100 block Southwest West Hills Road, Philomath. A deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a 2015 Lexus sedan went off the road near 19th Street and West Hills Road and crashed into a tree. The driver, Rebecca Jean Duerksen, 74, of Philomath, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Stolen fans — 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 26500 block Bellfountain Road, Monroe. A resident reported the theft of 12 1.5-horsepower fans from greenhouses on his property. The stolen fans are valued at $3,000.

Stolen trailer — 9 a.m. Thursday, 155 Main St., Philomath. A man reported a utility trailer had been stolen from the parking lot north of Marys River Lumber. The trailer is valued at $600.

Wrong-way DUII — 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Highway 34 near Highway 34 bypass, Corvallis. A deputy pulled over a 2011 Ford Escape that was traveling the wrong way on Highway 34 and arrested the driver. Kathryn Elizabeth Fulford, 26, of Albany, was cited on charges of driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, driving with a suspended license, having an open container of alcohol and failure to install an interlock device. Fulford, whose blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.13%, was released to a sober friend.

Illegal hunting — 1:07 a.m. Monday, 25800 block Larkin Road, Monroe. A man reported seeing people with flashlights at the end of the driveway and heard two gunshots. When he investigated, he found a small, wounded deer in his front yard. The hunters left and could not be immediately identified. The deer was put down.

Car vs. power pole — 2:54 a.m. Monday, Highway 99W, milepost 88, Corvallis. A northbound 2004 Subaru Impreza went off the east side of the road near the Corvallis Municipal Airport, hitting a guard rail and running into a power pole, which caused power lines to lie across the road. The driver, Bradley Allen Long, 18, of Hood River, said he had fallen asleep at the wheel. Long had cuts from broken glass but was not taken to the hospital. His vehicle was towed, and a Pacific Power repair crew cleared the power lines from the road.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing scooter — 9:55 a.m. Monday, 1700 block Seventh Street, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a two-cycle gas-powered motor scooter.

Fraud — 1 p.m. Monday, 38000 block Stayton-Scio Road, Scio. A caller reported buying a vehicle for $1,800 from an online advertisement and then paying another $1,000 to have it shipped from Utah. Total loss: $1,800.

Homeless camp — 6:25 p.m. Monday, 2600 block Primrose Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a homeless camp had been established on vacant property, an overgrown lot. A deputy found the camp, but found no one there.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing truck — noon Monday, 700 block Birch Street. A caller reported the theft of a company truck.

Stolen firearms — 2:33 p.m. Monday, 3100 block Main Street. A caller reported that four firearms were stolen from a residence.

Criminal mischief — 6:14 p.m. Monday, 1500 block Tamarack Street. Charles Lippert, 47, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief after allegedly striking a vehicle with a baseball bat.

OREGON STATE POLICE (ALBANY)

DUII crash — 5:27 p.m. Friday, Highway 34 and Peoria Road. A trooper responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Carl Everett Scripter, 44, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.32%

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Tuesday afternoon

Firearm offenses — Hunter Thomas Hromas, 25, of Albany, was charged with menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon – firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 18, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Theft — Uriah Kelly Schubert, 21, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree robbery, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 30 at the Kohl’s store in Albany. The APD investigated the case.

