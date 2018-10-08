LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Failure to appear — Chase Michael Evan Kuske, 27, of Albany, was charged with felony first-degree failure to appear. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 12. He also was charged in a second case with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, crimes that allegedly occurred on Sept. 14 and Oct. 3, and in a third case with possession of methamphetamine, which allegedly occurred on Saturday.
Assault — Robert Matthew Martin, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred in September. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Attempt to elude — James Anthony Pruitt, 34, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony attempt to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked. The crime allegedly occurred on Friday, and the stolen vehicle was a 1997 Honda Accord, according to court paperwork. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. Pruitt also was arraigned on three probation violation cases, two of them felony cases.
RV theft — Bridgit Torres, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 9, with the burglary occurring in the 1400 block of South Park Street in Lebanon. The vehicle taken was a 1993 Tropi-Cal motor home, according to court paperwork. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing tools — About 11 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 28000 block of Highway 20 reported that a building and vehicles were entered and tools taken. Value not known, but investigation continues.
Feral cat — A woman in the 32000 block of Hidden Valley reported about 12:32 p.m. Sunday that she and her 8-year-old granddaughter were bitten by a feral cat. Caller had questions about rabies. Was referred to a veterinarian.
Bee swarm — About 3:07 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 31000 block of 1st Street in Lebanon reported being chased out of a park after being attacked by a swarm of bees.
DUII charge — About 8 p.m. Sunday, Brayan Velez-Daran, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with DUII after crashing a vehicle in the 26000 block of Fern Ridge Road. He was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment and then was cited and released at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Railroad issues — About 8:41 a.m. Sunday, a caller on Ninth Ave. reported it appears someone had been using an ax or other sharp object on the railroad trestle. Railroad officials were notified. Photos taken.
Church disturbance — About 11 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 3700 block of Long St. reported that some kids had opened the door to the church and cursed during services. Officer contacted the kids and they were counseled about their actions.
Missing tools — About noon Sunday, a caller in the 1200 block of Laurel Court reported the theft of about $500 worth of tools from the back of his pickup.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII crash — Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a traffic crash involving a possibly intoxicated driver at Highway 99W and Northeast Conifer Boulevard. The driver reportedly pulled a beer from her vehicle and was trying to drink it when the officer took it away from her. Candi Christine La Bonte, 40, was jailed on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and interfering with a peace officer. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured .23 percent.
Food fight — At 12:41 a.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Southwest Sixth Street and Jefferson Avenue for a report of a man bleeding from the head. The officer located four men, described as “heavily intoxicated,” one with a head wound. This story emerged: The men were walking down the street when one of them slapped some fish tacos out of another man’s hand. The tacos landed on the ground. The owner of the tacos shoved the first man, who fell and hit his head on the sidewalk. Both men said they were “just messing around.” They were warned for disorderly conduct and sent on their way.
Bar fight — At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard the sound of a scuffle at Impulse Bar & Grill, 1425 NW Monroe Ave., and found a group of people fighting. He ordered them to separate and had to threaten one man with a Taser before he would comply. Witnesses said a bouncer had tried to eject two men from the bar. The men allegedly struck the bouncer, put him in a headlock and choked him with his own necktie until he passed out. Fa Asaoina Lesa Talalemotu, 22, was arrested on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault. John Vidoni Whitaker, 22, was arrested on charges of strangulation and harassment.
Self-reporting — About 4 p.m. Sunday a man came to the Law Enforcement Center, 180 NW Fifth St., to report that he had been in a car wreck 10 minutes earlier, but he wouldn’t say where. He said he had driven home afterwards, switched vehicles and driven to the Law Enforcement Center. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking and agreed to perform a field sobriety test. Garcia Lopez Romiro was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.14 percent.