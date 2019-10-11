BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF Strangulation — 8 p.m. Sept. 29, 4000 block Westview Place. Family members of 24-year-old Carlos Martin Gomez reported that he attacked them while trying to pick up property at a residence, even briefly strangling one person before fleeing. Deputies arrested Gomez, of Adair Village, on Wednesday on five counts of harassment and one count of strangulation. CORVALLIS POLICE
Porch theft — noon Tuesday, 2300 block Rolling Green Drive. A resident reported two packages were stolen from her porch.
Backyard trespasser — 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block Northwest Highland Drive. Residents reported that a man was hopping fences and running through backyards saying he was being chased by someone. Police were unable to find him in an hour of searching.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
Bus driver threatened with knife — 7:45 a.m. Thursday, 425 SW Madison Avenue. Police responded to a report that a man threatened a city bus driver with a knife. Witnesses reportedly told police that a driver told Michael Sean Martinez, 53, not to smoke at a bus shelter and Martinez pulled out a knife and threatened the driver. Police arrested Martinez on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Amended charges in BB gun robbery case — From Thursday morning. Keith Loren Perkins of Albany was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Perkins, who is accused of shooting a man in the face during a stickup in August, was originally only charged with first-degree robbery. The next hearing in his case was scheduled for Nov. 6. Robbery, theft — From Friday afternoon. Joshua Brant Johnston, 26, of Albany, was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in June and July of 2018. The theft happened at the Adult Shop in Albany, according to the charging document. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Close
HERNANDEZ SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS
Booking No.:
353557
File No.:
208793
Incident No.:
201906581
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906581
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
CVP - NUDITY IN PUBLIC
…
…
WEATHERFORD, BRETT DAGAN SAGE
Booking No.:
353560
File No.:
324369
Incident No.:
16CR55208
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$21,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR/ PCS HEROIN
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR/ PCS HEROIN
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR THEFT I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR BURG I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR CRIM MIS II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR INTER W/ PO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR CRIM MIS II
…
…
HARRIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Booking No.:
353561
File No.:
148770
Incident No.:
15CR58809
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS/ PCS SCHED II
…
26 days
LANPHEAR, CASEY CHARLES
Booking No.:
353562
File No.:
159971
Incident No.:
19CR34759
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
THEFT I
…
…
LUJAN, RYAN ROBERT
Booking No.:
353533
File No.:
282195
Incident No.:
18CR47943
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
120 days
MASTERSON, JOHN WILLIAM
Booking No.:
353534
File No.:
284854
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1677939
Age:
53
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
80 days
COPPLE, MICHAEL ALLEN
Booking No.:
353541
File No.:
439806
Incident No.:
15CR20416
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT IV FELONY
…
20 days
ROBERTS, DIANA LEIGH
Booking No.:
353453
File No.:
409782
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-04
Booked:
2019-10-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906497
Age:
37
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - VANDALISM
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
ANDERSON, STEVEN MICHAEL
Booking No.:
353467
File No.:
109329
Incident No.:
18CR29190
Arrested:
2019-10-04
Booked:
2019-10-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
199999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION
…
…
CAMPBELL, KANIN CHARLES
Booking No.:
353430
File No.:
439483
Incident No.:
17CR64377
Arrested:
2019-10-03
Booked:
2019-10-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1928936
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
30 days
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
10 days
DUII
…
10 days
DUII
…
30 days
DUII
…
30 days
DUII
…
10 days
HOUSE, ANNA ROCHELLE
Booking No.:
353437
File No.:
143210
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-03
Booked:
2019-10-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906475
Age:
35
Sex:
F
Height:
411
Hair:
BRO
Birth:
4/5/1984
Race:
W
Weight:
130
Eyes:
BRO
Total Bail:
$53,000.00
Charge Information
ROBBERY 1 - CAR JACKING
…
…
ATT. ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
…
…
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
…
…
THEFT 3 - OTHER
…
…
RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
THEFT 1 - VEH PARTS/ACC
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
UUV
…
…
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT
…
…
HUGILL-SMITH, ROBERT ANTHONY
Booking No.:
353393
File No.:
755300
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-01
Booked:
2019-10-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906406
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
THEFT 2 - OTHER
…
UUV
…
…
RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT
…
HERNANDEZ SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS
Booking No.:
353557
File No.:
208793
Incident No.:
201906581
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906581
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
CVP - NUDITY IN PUBLIC
…
…
WEATHERFORD, BRETT DAGAN SAGE
Booking No.:
353560
File No.:
324369
Incident No.:
16CR55208
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$21,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR/ PCS HEROIN
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR/ PCS HEROIN
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR THEFT I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR BURG I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR CRIM MIS II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR INTER W/ PO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR CRIM MIS II
…
…
HARRIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Booking No.:
353561
File No.:
148770
Incident No.:
15CR58809
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS/ PCS SCHED II
…
26 days
LANPHEAR, CASEY CHARLES
Booking No.:
353562
File No.:
159971
Incident No.:
19CR34759
Arrested:
2019-10-08
Booked:
2019-10-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
THEFT I
…
…
LUJAN, RYAN ROBERT
Booking No.:
353533
File No.:
282195
Incident No.:
18CR47943
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
120 days
MASTERSON, JOHN WILLIAM
Booking No.:
353534
File No.:
284854
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1677939
Age:
53
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
80 days
COPPLE, MICHAEL ALLEN
Booking No.:
353541
File No.:
439806
Incident No.:
15CR20416
Arrested:
2019-10-07
Booked:
2019-10-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT IV FELONY
…
20 days
ROBERTS, DIANA LEIGH
Booking No.:
353453
File No.:
409782
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-04
Booked:
2019-10-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906497
Age:
37
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - VANDALISM
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
ANDERSON, STEVEN MICHAEL
Booking No.:
353467
File No.:
109329
Incident No.:
18CR29190
Arrested:
2019-10-04
Booked:
2019-10-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
199999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION
…
…
CAMPBELL, KANIN CHARLES
Booking No.:
353430
File No.:
439483
Incident No.:
17CR64377
Arrested:
2019-10-03
Booked:
2019-10-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1928936
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
30 days
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
10 days
DUII
…
10 days
DUII
…
30 days
DUII
…
30 days
DUII
…
10 days
HOUSE, ANNA ROCHELLE
Booking No.:
353437
File No.:
143210
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-03
Booked:
2019-10-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906475
Age:
35
Sex:
F
Height:
411
Hair:
BRO
Birth:
4/5/1984
Race:
W
Weight:
130
Eyes:
BRO
Total Bail:
$53,000.00
Charge Information
ROBBERY 1 - CAR JACKING
…
…
ATT. ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
…
…
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
…
…
THEFT 3 - OTHER
…
…
RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
THEFT 1 - VEH PARTS/ACC
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
UUV
…
…
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT
…
…
HUGILL-SMITH, ROBERT ANTHONY
Booking No.:
353393
File No.:
755300
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-10-01
Booked:
2019-10-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201906406
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
THEFT 2 - OTHER
…
UUV
…
…
RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT
…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.