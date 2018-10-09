LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Harrisburg car prowls — From Sunday night and early Monday morning, from the area of North Seventh Street and Arrowleaf Avenue, Harrisburg. Six cars were reported broken into; most of them were unlocked. Items of relatively little value such as flashlights and clothing were taken in most instances. However, in two car prowls, the culprit took garage door openers from automobiles. One of the devices was used to open a garage on North Seventh Street and approximately $300 in tools was stolen from inside. An Linn County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman urged residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables from vehicles.
Wheels and tires theft — 10:24 a.m. Monday, 900 block Old Salem Road, Millersburg. A set of four wheels and tires were stolen, and the theft occurred sometime over the weekend.
Concession stand break-in — 5:08 p.m. Monday, Harrisburg High School. The high school’s concessions stand was accidentally left unlocked and a suspect or suspects illegally entered the space and took numerous items. Chips, drinks and candy were among the stolen goods. Investigation is continuing into the case.
Stolen pickup, recovered pickup — 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, 28500 block Pleasant Valley Road. A pickup was reported stolen from a resident’s driveway sometime during the night. The vehicle was found parked approximately three miles away. Another vehicle on the property had been rummaged through and the only thing taken was a key ring with keys. There was no damage to either vehicle.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Vehicle theft — From Tuesday afternoon. Clayton Wade Mayfield, 28, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The theft was reported at about 6:11 p.m. on Monday from the 2200 block of Main Street in Sweet Home, and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. Mayfield was contacted shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Long Street and arrested, according to police logs. The weapon in question was a knife, court paperwork indicates.
CORVALLIS POLICE
From Sunday
Bar fight — At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard the sound of a scuffle at Impulse Bar & Grill, 1425 NW Monroe Ave., and found a group of people fighting. He ordered them to separate and had to threaten one man with a Taser before he would comply. Witnesses said a bouncer had tried to eject two men from the bar. The men allegedly struck the bouncer, put him in a headlock and choked him with his own necktie until he passed out. Fa Asaoina Lesa Talalemotu, 22, was arrested on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault. John Vidoni Whitaker, 22, was arrested on charges of strangulation and harassment.
Self-reporting — About 4 p.m. Sunday, a man came to the Law Enforcement Center, 180 NW Fifth St., to report that he had been in a car wreck 10 minutes earlier, but he wouldn’t say where. He said he had driven home afterward, switched vehicles and driven to the Law Enforcement Center. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking and agreed to perform a field sobriety test. Garcia Lopez Romiro was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.14 percent.
Wet pursuit — At 9:25 a.m. Monday, an officer was posting illegal camps along the Willamette River in downtown Corvallis when he entered a camp near Southwest First Street and Western Boulevard. The officer recognized the camp’s occupant and attempted to arrest him on Linn County warrants for failure to appear on burglary and criminal mischief charges, but the man dived into the river and swam away. Another officer and sheriff’s deputies in a boat found the man on the riverbank and took him into custody. Jesse Calvin Jennings, 30, was arrested on the warrants and taken to the Linn County Jail.
One-stop shopping — At 3:18 p.m. Monday, an officer went to Natural Grocers at 1235 NW 10th St. to investigate a shoplifting complaint. The store manager reported that a man came into the store, drank milk out of a carton, took a shirt and fled without paying.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:34 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street. A man reported he had been arguing with his girlfriend and tried to get his things out of her vehicle, but she drove away, running over his foot in the process. The man declined medical attention and did not want to press charges. Officers warned the couple about their behavior, then took the woman into custody on an unrelated matter. Angela Alice Filip, 21, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear on meth and heroin possession charges and booked into the Benton County Jail.
Lack of restraint — At 4:39 p.m. Monday, a man posted a comment on his ex-wife’s Facebook page, thereby violating the terms of a restraining ordered he had been served with three hours earlier. After being pulled over in his vehicle for an unrelated violation, Anthony Charles Owen, 28, was arrested for violating the restraining order and taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked and released.