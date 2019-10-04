CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen car — 1:36 p.m. Sept. 27, 1200 block Southwest 26th Street. A man reported his car was stolen overnight. The vehicle, described as a black 2010 Toyota RAV4 with Maryland license number 70229CG, was entered into a law enforcement database.
Misplaced car — 11:52 p.m. Sept. 27, 100 block Southwest B Avenue. A woman reported that she had parked her car near the dog park and walked from there to Avery Park, then home. When her boyfriend returned to retrieve the car, it was gone. At 4:22 a.m. an officer located the car, a 2007 Ford Focus, in the 100 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue. There was no damage, and nothing was missing from the vehicle. The car was returned to the owner, who admitted it was possible that her boyfriend had moved the vehicle and forgot he had done so.
Criminal mischief — 11:39 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block Northwest Jackson Avenue. A man reported that someone had dumped a bucket of paint on his bicycle, which was locked near the sidewalk. He didn’t see who did it. The man was able to rinse the paint off his bike.
Hit and run — 7:36 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block Northwest Fairlawn Street. A man reported that a pickup truck crashed into a parked vehicle, backed up and sped away. The truck is described as a green 1990s extended-cab Chevrolet that may have damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side.
Stolen gun — 11:17 a.m. Monday, 180 NW Fifth St. A man came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a stolen pistol. The man had left his Kimber Micro 9 handgun under the seat of his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway overnight. When he went to look for the gun that morning, he discovered he had left the vehicle unlocked and the pistol was missing.
Fraud — 12:31 p.m. Monday, 500 block Northwest Van Buren Blvd. The owner of a consulting business reported he had been billed $858.45 for items he had not ordered but did not discover the deception until after he had paid the bill. The man believes the company, identified as Sector Pro Services of Tustin, California, is fictitious. He was advised to contact a California law enforcement agency.
Identity theft — 2:45 p.m. Monday, 3300 block Northwest Norwood Drive. A man reported that he was the victim of identity theft. Investigation showed the man’s personal information, including his Social Security number, had been used in efforts to open bank accounts in Washington, Georgia, Colorado, New York and Florida, but the attempts failed and no money was stolen.
Identity theft — 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A man reported receiving a phone call from someone who represented himself as a law enforcement officer. The caller, who had the victim’s Social Security number, said he wanted to talk to the man about “an outstanding criminal matter.” The man hung up and is working with the Social Security Administration to protect his personal information.