CORVALLIS POLICE
Moving target — 9:46 a.m. Sunday, 2497 NW Kings Blvd. An officer went to Pak Mail to investigate a report of a moving van with bullet holes in it that had been parked behind the business for about three weeks. The officer confirmed that the white GMC van had three bullet holes in the windshield and two in the hood. No bullet casings were found and no one reported hearing shots.
Theft — 1 p.m. Monday, 1687 NW Division St. An officer went to Glenwood Manor to investigate a theft report. The property manager said a 55-inch Samsung smart TV valued at $480 had been stolen from the apartment building’s third-floor common area.
DUII-drugs — 3:54 p.m. Monday, Northeast Conser Avenue and Glacier Way. An officer investigated a suspicious vehicle and found a yellow Audi parked with the engine running and a man slumped over behind the wheel with a syringe in his lap. The man reportedly admitted to using heroin several hours earlier and driving to his girlfriend’s house, where he fell asleep while waiting for her. The officer also found a brown substance wrapped in tin foil which the driver reportedly admitted was heroin. The driver’s blood alcohol level measured 0.00 percent, but he also provided a urine sample for testing. Aaron Bernard Byers, 23, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing heroin.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Credit card fraud — 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 1300 block Northwest Magnolia Lane, Corvallis. A woman reported that $1,000 had been stolen from her credit card account. She told a deputy she had received an email claiming to be from her bank and had provided personal information in response. There are no suspects.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Meth dealing — From Tuesday afternoon. Amanda Nicole Taylor of Sweet Home was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of heroin and failure to appear. Most of the crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 21. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scam alert — A scammer has been calling residents identifying himself as a Linn County Sheriff's Office supervisor and telling them that they didn't show up for court. He asks residents to get a prepaid money card and pay their fines over the telephone. The Sheriff's Office reminds residents that law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone or electronically.
Burglary — 10:08 a.m. Monday, 48100 block of Highway 20. A caller reported that someone burglarized a shop and stole a hot rod engine, the engine stand and a water pump. The loss value was estimated at $3,150.
Hemp theft — 10:24 a.m. Monday, 35800 block Jefferson-Scio Drive. A caller reported that approximately 40 to 50 hemp plants, worth about $10,000, were stolen from his property.
Moped crash — 4:29 p.m. Monday, 35500 block Ede Road. A female riding a moped failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck an approaching vehicle. The moped rider “sustained a few broken bones and scrapes," a report said. The name of the moped operator was not available. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.