Public Safety Log (Oct. 26)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen car, pursuit, arrest — 1:39 p.m. Friday, 38600 block Densmore Road, Jefferson. Deputies were provided with information regarding a stolen vehicle driving through Jefferson. They were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it. After the operator failed to yield for a short distance, the vehicle died and the operator was unable to restart it. Shane Thomas Becktold, 25, was taken into custody on charges of felony attempted to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended. He also had numerous outstanding warrants.
Burglary — 8:47 a.m. Saturday, 25100 block Little Valley Lane, Brownsville. Deputies responded to a report of a burglary, and the property owner reported that multiple firearms, miscellaneous tools and a Toyota SUV were taken. The SUV was located crashed into a ditch on the property.
Stolen travel trailer — 1:45 p.m. Saturday, 6200 block Old Salem Road. A travel trailer was reported stolen.
Suspicious circumstances — 5:49 p.m. Saturday, 700 block Sixth Street, Harrisburg. A caller reported that a person had been sitting in her vehicle for two days. A deputy investigated and found the caller put a Halloween mask on her car headrest and forgot about it.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Thursday afternoon. Seth Dillan Brown of Albany was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Meth-dealing — From Thursday afternoon. Ian Spencer Williams, 30, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a controlled substance (schedule II). The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 17 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Strangulation — From Friday afternoon. Christopher Colton Baltera was charged with strangulation (domestic violence.) The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Meth-dealing — From Friday afternoon. Mark Steven Nunez of Albany was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to carry proof of financial obligation. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Strangulation — From Friday afternoon. Calvin Matthew Perez, 29, of Beaverton, was charged with strangulation (domestic violence.) The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.