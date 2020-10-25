Public Safety Log (Oct. 26)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen car, pursuit, arrest — 1:39 p.m. Friday, 38600 block Densmore Road, Jefferson. Deputies were provided with information regarding a stolen vehicle driving through Jefferson. They were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it. After the operator failed to yield for a short distance, the vehicle died and the operator was unable to restart it. Shane Thomas Becktold, 25, was taken into custody on charges of felony attempted to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended. He also had numerous outstanding warrants.