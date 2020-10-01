Public Safety Log (Oct. 2)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery plea scheduled – From Monday morning. Leonid Samoylich, 42, of Lebanon, charged with second-degree robbery and menacing in an Albany Police Department case, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Friday.

Hate crime trial scheduled – From Tuesday morning. Jamison Jakeley Moss, 46, of Albany, charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree bias crime (based on a person’s national origin), was scheduled for a two-day trial starting on Oct. 20. Moss allegedly hit a man over the head with a golf club and called him an “Indian punk.”

Molotov cocktail charges – From Tuesday morning. Thor Eugene Runnion of Stayton was arraigned on an indictment and charged with attempt to commit first-degree arson, unlawful possession of a destructive device, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 2, 2018, and the destructive device was a Molotov cocktail, according to court documents. The APD investigated the case.