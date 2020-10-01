Public Safety Log (Oct. 2)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Robbery plea scheduled – From Monday morning. Leonid Samoylich, 42, of Lebanon, charged with second-degree robbery and menacing in an Albany Police Department case, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Friday.
Hate crime trial scheduled – From Tuesday morning. Jamison Jakeley Moss, 46, of Albany, charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree bias crime (based on a person’s national origin), was scheduled for a two-day trial starting on Oct. 20. Moss allegedly hit a man over the head with a golf club and called him an “Indian punk.”
Molotov cocktail charges – From Tuesday morning. Thor Eugene Runnion of Stayton was arraigned on an indictment and charged with attempt to commit first-degree arson, unlawful possession of a destructive device, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 2, 2018, and the destructive device was a Molotov cocktail, according to court documents. The APD investigated the case.
Sex crimes sentencing scheduled – From Tuesday afternoon. Zebulon Jedidah Gilbert of Fall Creek pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sodomy and two counts of third-degree rape. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15. Per terms of a negotiated settlement, a sentence of seven and a half years in prison has been agreed upon, and prosecution will be dropped in a Lane County matter as well.
Assault trial postponed – From Wednesday morning. Kevin Wayne Vaughn, 37, of Albany, charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree failure to appear, was scheduled for a one-day jury trial. That trial has been continued. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 15. The assault allegedly occurred on June 21 and was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff's Office. The deadly or dangerous weapon used in the crime was not specified on the charging document.
