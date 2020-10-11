Public Safety Log (Oct. 12)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Homicide trial rescheduled – From Friday morning. Robert Russell Selders of Sweet Home, charged with criminally negligent homicide, had his five-day jury trial rescheduled to start on July 12. The trial was initially scheduled to start on Nov. 30. Selders is accused of causing the death of a Lebanon man in an Albany car crash on the Santiam Highway at Goldfish Farm Road on Jan. 2.
Strangulation – From Friday afternoon. Ian Thomas Buczko of Sweet Home was charged with strangulation (domestic violence) and felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 5 and the Sweet Home Police Department was he investigating agency. Buczko also was charged with a probation violation on Friday.
Burglary – Michael Duane France, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 22 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Elude – Joshua Eric Matlock, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency, and the crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle prowl – 1:08 p.m. Saturday, 5800 block Old Salem Road, Millersburg. A caller had his vehicle broken into sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday. About $500 in stereo equipment was stolen along with $250 in compact discs. The suspects had tried to steal the wheels and tires but were not able to and were possibly scared off and away from the scene. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $250.
