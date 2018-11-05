LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Weapon, assault – Richard Scott Davis, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the weapon was a knife, according to the charging document. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Domestic assault – Sean Michael Finkelstein, 34, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly took place on Saturday, and the victim was an adult female, according to the charging document. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the cse. Finkelstein also was charged with probation violation in a separate case.
Domestic assault – Christopher Alan Marlow, 42, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly took place between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Attempt to elude – Keith Allen Newsome, 34, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly took place on Oct. 15 and the Oregon State Police was the investigating agency.
Albany Police
Attempted burglary — About 2 a.m. Sunday, Albany Police officers responded to an alarm at Ping’s Garden Restaurant, 1206 9th Ave. SE. Wood and glass front doors had been pried open, but no one was found inside the building. Not known if anything was missing and no other damage to the building.
Linn County Sheriff
Generator found — About 7:41 a.m. Sunday, a large generator was found in a ditch in the 36000 block of Riverside Drive. Ownership was unknown.