ALBANY POLICE
Arrest — Thursday, 700 block of Davidson Street SE. Ted Albert Redfield, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. According to charging documents, on two occasions, Redfield allegedly unlawfully and knowingly developed, duplicated, published, printed, disseminated, exchanged or displayed a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, or possessed such matter with the intent to do so. The incident is still under investigation.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Meth – 10:29 a.m.,Tuesday, 2075 NW Circle Blvd. A deputy reportedly contacted a parked vehicle at a Chevron and found one of the occupants, Dawson Tyler DeWolfe, 19, of Corvallis, had an outstanding warrant and arrested him. The deputy reportedly found methamphetamine on DeWolfe and additionally charged him with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Heroin – 4:25 a.m. Thursday, Northwest Jackson Avenue and Northwest 35th Street. During a traffic stop, an officer arrested a passenger in the vehicle, Sequoia Thimutish White, 21, of Corvallis, for an outstanding warrant and reportedly found heroin on her person. She was charged with unlawful possession of heroin.
Heroin – 10:20 p.m. Thursday, 746 NW Kings Blvd. An officer arresting Jay Taylor King, 25, of Philomath, for outstanding warrants reportedly found heroin on his person and charged him with unlawful possession of heroin.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arraignment — James Robert Despota 26, was arraigned Friday in Linn Circuit Court on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is charged with taking a vehicle on Thursday without the consent of the owner.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Burglary — 2:28 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Cedar Avenue. Suspects forced entry into an unoccupied residence and stole approximately $700 worth of household items. The investigation is continuing.
Injury wreck — 9:30 a.m. Friday, Fish Hatchery Drive near Highway 226. Justin Rettmann, 40, was driving a Honda Accord, unknown which direction, when he lost control. The vehicle flipped and landed on its top. Rettmann was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital to be treated for a laceration to his head. No citations were filed.