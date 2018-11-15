CORVALLIS POLICE
Gun on the street — About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man came into the Law Enforcement Center to turn in a handgun. The man said he found the semiautomatic pistol in the 700 block of Northeast Second Street near the Holiday Inn Express. The gun was taken into evidence, along with a magazine and ammunition.
Trespassing — 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, 3500 block Northeast Lancaster Street. An officer went to an apartment for a trespassing complaint. A woman said her ex-boyfriend had entered the apartment while she was asleep, then left. She said nothing was missing and she did not want to press charges.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
Theft — 6:16 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. A vending machine company employee called to report two soft drink machines had been broken into. The man said the bill validators — which is where the money is kept — were removed from both machines.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Crosswalk incident — 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, near 18th Avenue and Long Street. A caller reported being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk. The caller wasn't injured in the incident and did not wish to pursue charges, but did want insurance information from driver.
Warrant arrest — 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, 22nd Avenue and Main Street. Daniel Charles Steiger, 33, was arrested on warrants from Benton County for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and a criminal citation. He was also cited for DWS and driving without violation. Steiger was booked and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
At the same time, Joe Allen Wood, 29, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear assault and a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for contempt and probation violation. The original charge was driving while suspended. Wood was booked and lodged at Linn County Jail to be transported to Lincoln County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Identity theft — Cassandra Marie Baker, 28, of Scio, was charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 17, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Attempt to elude — Raymond Carl Kath, 48, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude, fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The prosecution has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Heroin-dealing — Jessie Marie Maxwell, 30, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 25. The prosecution has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Meth-dealing — Dale Edward Tilson, 42, of Eugene, was indicted on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine – commercial, delivery and possession of methamphetamine – substantial quantity, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 7.
Vehicle theft — Bridgit Ann Torres, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly took place on Friday, and the automobile was a 2007 Dodge Caravan. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.