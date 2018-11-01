BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, 22000 block Harris Road, Philomath. A woman reported that at some point in the prior three days someone had struck three mailboxes and left the scene.
Dog killing — 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, 24000 block East Ingram Island Place, Monroe. A woman called police to report her dog had been shot and killed. The deputy concluded that the animal had run off after being let outside and was harassing sheep at a property nearby when the sheep’s owner shot it. The deputy reportedly told the woman the livestock owner was within his rights defending his sheep.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Hit and run — 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, 5720 SW Philomath Boulevard. A Benton County deputy stopped a U-Haul truck that matched one involved in a hit-and-run at the Safeway parking lot. The deputy called in a Corvallis police officer who was initially called in on the hit and run. The officer cited Katie Michelle Ison, 29, no address listed, for failure to perform the duties of a driver. The deputy cited her for driving while suspended.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Music festival — About 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, a security business reported that it has not been paid $17,500 by the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival.
Missing trumpet — 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, 36000 block Victory Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of his son’s $900 trumpet at East Linn Christian Academy.
Missing firearm — 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, 42000 block Fish Hatchery Drive, Scio. A caller reported a firearm taken from an unsecured vehicle sometime during the day.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Wednesday afternoon. Richard Anthony Bagg, 26, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday.
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Brett Dagan Sage Weatherford, 37, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred in July in the 37000 block of Hungry Hill Drive, near Scio. In a separate case, Weatherford was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Those crimes allegedly occurred on March 13.