Police Log

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Daniel Austin Pope, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude, driving uninsured, illegal alteration or display of plates and failure to appear. The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred on June 29 and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

Sex crimes plea set — From Thursday morning. Shawn Ray Truett of Corvallis was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Nov. 7. He is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Sex abuse trial set — From Thursday morning. Elijah Drew Cavanaugh of Lyons was scheduled for a one-day jury trial on Dec. 2. He is charged with a single count of second-degree sex abuse.

