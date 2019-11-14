{{featured_button_text}}
OSP Logo stock

OREGON STATE POLICE

DUII hit-and-run — 6:15 p.m. Friday, Highway 34 at Interstate 5. A trooper responded to a hit-and-run crash. The suspect consented to sobriety tests and performed poorly. Jordan Michael Gradwohl, 30, of Halsey, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangering. He was left in the care of medical staff at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Hunting offenses — 11:44 a.m. Sunday, Whiskey Butte Drive and Riggs Road. A suspect admitted he killed a buck deer for his wife, using her tag. Robert Dwain Hooper, 36, of Sweet Home, was cited for take/possession of a buck deer, lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag, and exceeding the bag limit of a game mammal. The rifle used to kill the buck, the meat and the antlers were seized as evidence.

Pursuit — 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Interstate 5 at Albany. A trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for speeding at 134 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle eluded on Airport Drive and was not pursued. A short time later the motorcycle was seen at a gas station near the Knox Butte Road exit. The rider fled on foot. A trooper chased the rider for about a quarter-mile before the suspect entered dense underbrush. A canine unit was called from the Albany Police Department, but the rider was not located.

Failure to register — 12:51 p.m. Monday, 34600 block Oakville Road. Guy Richard Griffin, 66, was cited on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

ALBANY POLICE

Felon with a firearm — From Friday, 1800 block Clay Street. George Edward Dotson, 50, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Failure to register — From Saturday, 900 block Jackson Street Southeast. Joseph Michael Sizemore, 30, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Violation of a restraining order — From Sunday, 5000 block Pacific Boulevard Southwest. Justin Mychal Nichols, 34, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order.

Stolen vehicle arrest — From Tuesday, 100 block 10th Avenue Southwest. Ricardo Alejo Bernal, 33, was arrested and charged in court on Wednesday afternoon with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and second-degree criminal trespass. In a separate case, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Heroin dealing — From Wednesday afternoon. Kaby Patricia Keith Heidt, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin, delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 5 and the Oregon State Police in Albany investigated the case.

Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Arquette Zamacona, 27, of Sutherlin, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

Benton County Mugshots for November 2019

1 of 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0