OREGON STATE POLICE DUII hit-and-run — 6:15 p.m. Friday, Highway 34 at Interstate 5. A trooper responded to a hit-and-run crash. The suspect consented to sobriety tests and performed poorly. Jordan Michael Gradwohl, 30, of Halsey, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangering. He was left in the care of medical staff at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Hunting offenses — 11:44 a.m. Sunday, Whiskey Butte Drive and Riggs Road. A suspect admitted he killed a buck deer for his wife, using her tag. Robert Dwain Hooper, 36, of Sweet Home, was cited for take/possession of a buck deer, lending, borrowing or selling a big game tag, and exceeding the bag limit of a game mammal. The rifle used to kill the buck, the meat and the antlers were seized as evidence. Pursuit — 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Interstate 5 at Albany. A trooper tried to stop a motorcycle for speeding at 134 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle eluded on Airport Drive and was not pursued. A short time later the motorcycle was seen at a gas station near the Knox Butte Road exit. The rider fled on foot. A trooper chased the rider for about a quarter-mile before the suspect entered dense underbrush. A canine unit was called from the Albany Police Department, but the rider was not located. Failure to register — 12:51 p.m. Monday, 34600 block Oakville Road. Guy Richard Griffin, 66, was cited on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. ALBANY POLICE
Felon with a firearm — From Friday, 1800 block Clay Street. George Edward Dotson, 50, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Failure to register — From Saturday, 900 block Jackson Street Southeast. Joseph Michael Sizemore, 30, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Violation of a restraining order — From Sunday, 5000 block Pacific Boulevard Southwest. Justin Mychal Nichols, 34, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order.
Stolen vehicle arrest — From Tuesday, 100 block 10th Avenue Southwest. Ricardo Alejo Bernal, 33, was arrested and charged in court on Wednesday afternoon with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and second-degree criminal trespass. In a separate case, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Heroin dealing — From Wednesday afternoon. Kaby Patricia Keith Heidt, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin, delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and failure to appear on a criminal citation. The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 5 and the Oregon State Police in Albany investigated the case. Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Arquette Zamacona, 27, of Sutherlin, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
KIGER, KRISTOPHER RYUN ANTHONY
Booking No.:
354244
File No.:
405014
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
15 days
PROBATION VIOLATION-CRIM MIST I
…
15 days
MOSIER, TYLER JOEL
Booking No.:
354241
File No.:
763345
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
19399027
Age:
19
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$113,000.00
Charge Information
ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC
…
…
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
…
…
THEFT 1 - OTHER
…
…
HUTCHINSON, KELLI MARIE
Booking No.:
354061
File No.:
762867
Incident No.:
19CR72342
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903553
Age:
34
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
Race:
Total Bail:
$59,000.00
Charge Information
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION
…
…
POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
…
…
DELIVER HEROIN
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
DWS FEL
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
SKINNER, STEEN ALVIN
Booking No.:
354200
File No.:
311635
Incident No.:
201907268
Arrested:
2019-11-09
Booked:
2019-11-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907268
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 2 - BUSINESS
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
THEFT 3 - FROM BUILDING
…
…
TYLER, ZACHARY LUKE
Booking No.:
354161
File No.:
128836
Incident No.:
19CR18774
Arrested:
2019-11-07
Booked:
2019-11-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
40
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
…
…
CHAPEL, SCOTT ALLEN
Booking No.:
354219
File No.:
152453
Incident No.:
201903624
Arrested:
2019-11-09
Booked:
2019-11-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903624
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
WHI
Total Bail:
$56,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 3 - SIMPLE ASLT
…
…
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
…
…
DUII - DRUGS
…
…
HERNANDEZ SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS
Booking No.:
354238
File No.:
208793
Incident No.:
19CR42764
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907351
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PV/DV MENACING
…
…
BENINTENDI, MICHAEL ANDREW
Booking No.:
354236
File No.:
573524
Incident No.:
201903629
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903629
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$53,000.00
Charge Information
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
DV MENACING
…
…
SCHUDEL, ALISON MARIE
Booking No.:
354231
File No.:
508289
Incident No.:
201907342
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907342
Age:
49
Sex:
F
Height:
500
Hair:
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
SULLIVANT, KEVIN RAYMOND
Booking No.:
354247
File No.:
444386
Incident No.:
21876828
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907355
Age:
62
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
MORFIN, FELIPE LEO
Booking No.:
353933
File No.:
442737
Incident No.:
19CR10499
Arrested:
2019-10-28
Booked:
2019-10-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907071
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
502
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
GRAH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Booking No.:
353989
File No.:
135333
Incident No.:
16CR69037
Arrested:
2019-10-31
Booked:
2019-10-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-PCS METH
…
10 days
GOMEZ, BRUCE RONALD
Booking No.:
354020
File No.:
126032
Incident No.:
18CR42484
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1230452
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION- DUII
…
8 days
BARKER, WILLIAM CHESTER
Booking No.:
354006
File No.:
145650
Incident No.:
14800064
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900889
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT FELONY ASSAULT IV
…
…
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
IRONS, GARY SHANE
Booking No.:
354060
File No.:
441404
Incident No.:
201907191
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907191
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
501
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
LEWIS, JONATHAN GUY
Booking No.:
354058
File No.:
751742
Incident No.:
201903550
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903550
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,500.00
Charge Information
DELIVER METH
…
…
LITTERING
…
…
TAMPER W/ EVIDENCE - ALL OTHER
…
…
JOHNSON, WILLIAM ROBERT ANDREW
Booking No.:
354062
File No.:
153505
Incident No.:
18CR31161
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907200
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
…
HUGHES, MATTHEW RICHARD
Booking No.:
354083
File No.:
138395
Incident No.:
19CR55552
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
90 days
JUDD, DAVID BRUCE
Booking No.:
354082
File No.:
441612
Incident No.:
19CR01150
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1901150
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
WILLIS, JEREMIAH JAMES ALLEN
Booking No.:
354079
File No.:
762879
Incident No.:
1910005507
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
COLUMBIA CO WA WARRANT
…
…
WA STATE DOC WARRANT
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354081
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT III
…
4 days
WHEELER, BRETT CALVIN
Booking No.:
354078
File No.:
762542
Incident No.:
201903562
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
48
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ALTER IDENTIFICATION-FIREARMS
…
…
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
