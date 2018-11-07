CORVALLIS POLICE
Identity theft — About 10 a.m. Monday, a woman came to the Law Enforcement Center to report that someone had created a fraudulent Verizon Wireless account in her name. She said the phony account used her previous address in another state and had been sent to collections for an overdue balance of $2,393.
Attempted ID theft — 10:42 a.m. Monday, 1300 block Northwest Souza Place. A woman reported that someone had attempted to open an Amazon credit card account in her name. A credit monitoring company she uses blocked the account.
Bicycle vs. vehicle crash — 1 p.m. Monday, 600 block Northwest Sagebrush Drive. An officer investigated a crash report, determining that a bicyclist had run into a car that had stopped in the bike lane to drop off a passenger. The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. Neither party was cited.
WhatsApp threats — At 2:55 p.m. Monday, an officer contacted a man who lives in the 100 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard who said someone claiming to represent the WhatsApp mobile application was sending him threatening pictures and messages about killing his family after the man said he did not want the service. The man said he thought he was being scammed and would delete the app from his phone.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 9 a.m. Monday, 4800 block Springhill Drive Northwest, North Albany. A deputy was dispatched for a burglary report. The resident reported that two Stihl chain saws and two Stihl pole trimmers had been stolen from his garage in the last six days.
High-speed DUII — 11:14 p.m. Monday, Highway 99 near Starr Road, Monroe. A deputy pulled over a 2002 Mercedes M50 after clocking the vehicle at 105 mph. The driver, Prescott L. Hannum, 32, of Creswell, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.08 percent.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Invasion of personal privacy — From Tuesday afternoon. Mikel Vincent Lizama, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree invasion of personal privacy. Lizama is accused of making a visual recording of a female in a state of nudity and in a place or circumstance where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The crime allegedly took place in the fall of 2017. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen recycling — 10:52 a.m. Monday, 200 block Crowfoot Road, Lebanon. A caller reported a recycling bin containing about $40 worth of cans was stolen sometime during the night.
Missing tailgate — 12:56 p.m. Monday, 3000 block NE Siuslaw Ave., Albany. A caller reported that the tailgate from his Chevrolet pickup was taken while it was parked in his driveway. The item was valued at $200.
Marijuana package — About 6:57 p.m. Monday, staff at the UPS distribution center on Olson Road reported finding a white box that contained marijuana. A Sheriff's Office deputy seized it as evidence.