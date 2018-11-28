ALBANY FIRE
Motor home fire — 6:27 p.m. Sunday, 950 Airport Road. Fire caused heavy damage to an abandoned motor home. No one was injured. Seven units responded. The investigation is continuing.
Collision — 1:23 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Airport Road SE. Albany Engine 13 and Medic 13 were headed to a medical call at Costco when a driver turned in front of the fire truck and the two vehicles collided. No one was injured and the fire truck did not suffer damage. The Linn County Sheriff's Office had no citations listed. Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the fire department, said the medic unit continued to the scene and a backup engine was not needed.
ALBANY POLICE
Arrests — Monday, 4000 block of Thoroughbred Avenue. Alexandra Marie Tevogt, 29, and Emery Celano Sund, 45, were each arrested on a charge of possession of heroin.
LEBANON POLICE
Arrest — 2:59 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Mountain River Drive. Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident charged James Cary Turbyfill Kilborn with strangulation, harassment and coercion.
Arrest — 9:56 p.m. Saturday, intersection of Second and A streets. Officers stopped a bicyclist, Eric Steven York, and arrested him on charges of possession of heroin and giving false information to police.
Arrest — 6:46 a.m. Nov. 17, 3200 block of S. Santiam Highway. Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident charged Michael James Melbye with second-degree assault.
Arrest — 11:03 p.m. Nov. 14, 3200 block of S. Santiam Highway. Officers involved in a field investigation arrested Marina Renee Santistevan on charges of possession of heroin, second-degree criminal trespass and being a fugitive.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury wreck — 4:23 p.m. Monday, 32400 block of Berlin Road. A 1999 Subaru Legacy headed west toward Lebanon went off the road and rolled. The occupants suffered minor injuries but were not transported. Driver Jill Shirkey, 53, of Lebanon was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Injury wreck — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 34000 block of Riverside Drive. Deputies responded to a report of a 1998 Chevrolet pickup off the road. Grover Beam, 76, of Albany was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Tuesday afternoon
Failure to appear — Tawny Ann Marteney, 32, was indicted on charges of felony first-degree failure to appear, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in June, 2015.
Failure to report — Justin Wayne Seibert, 30, was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred on Oct. 26.
Failure to report — Keith Frank Szlavich was charged with failure to report as a sex offender and giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday.
Failure to appear — Alexandra Marie Tevogt, 29, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree failure to appear. The crimes allegedly occurred in July and October.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Sex abuse — On Thursday, Andre Cahyadi, 19, of Corvallis was arrested on a warrant in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 22 in the 2700 block of Southwest Pickford Street, when a woman reported she had found video depicting her 14-year-old daughter having sexual contact with Cahyadi. Cahyadi is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Robbery — At 1:12 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to reports of a robbery in progress at Fred Meyer, 777 NW Kings Blvd. Loss prevention workers at the store said a man had shoplifted $117 worth of merchandise and then fought with staff. Timothy Rice, 30, was arrested on charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and harassment. He was also charged on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Albany Municipal Court.
Assault and robbery — At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man reported he had been robbed and assaulted at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Security video reportedly showed a man later identified as Manamoui Tuivailala, 26, taking the victim’s cellphone and slamming him against a bench. At 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the downtown skatepark for a report of a confrontation between a man and a woman who brandished a baseball bat. The woman said she had confronted the man, identified as Tuivailala, over the cellphone theft and felt she needed the bat to protect herself. Tuivailala was arrested on a charge of third-degree robbery.
Disorderly — At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to China Blue, 2307 NW Ninth St., for a report of a man who was threatening customers and refusing to leave the restaurant. Louis Laurito Jr., 69, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary — At 6 p.m. Sunday, an officer responded with lights and sirens for a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1200 block of Southwest E Avenue. A resident reported she had returned home and surprised an unidentified female, described as white, 5-foot-3, in her late 20s or early 30s with red hair, who fled when she came in. Nothing was reported missing, although several drawers and cabinets had been opened.
Twice stolen — On Monday, a man reported his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 motorcycle had been stolen from the parking garage of his apartment complex at 707 SW 10th St. The man said the motorcycle is lime green with no head or taillights. He said the bike was also without license plates, which were still missing from the last time it was stolen.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft by deception — At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, a woman reported the company she works for had taken an order on Sept. 27 for two electronic scales to be shipped to a firm in Toledo, Ohio. With shipping, the order came to $3,169.55. When the firm that placed the order didn't pay, the woman contacted a company employee who said the firm had never placed such an order and the delivery address wasn't theirs. The woman was advised to contact her company's insurance carrier.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
Stolen golf clubs — About 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man reported a set of Titleist golf clubs and golf bag, valued at $3,000, had been stolen from the trunk of his car, which had been parked at Southwest 11th Street near Madison Avenue.