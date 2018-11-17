ALBANY POLICE
Burglary arrest — Daniel Mark Benton, 61, was charged with first-degree burglary Thursday after an incident at a home in the 1100 block of Jackson Street. Benton was also charged with consuming alcohol in a city park. Benton was arrested and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 10:05 p.m. Nov. 8, Highway 99W at Milepost 95. A deputy arrested Matthew James Arena-Easton, 39, of Monroe, for charges of DUII and reckless driving. Arena-Easton reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.0 percent, refused to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert, but provided a urine sample.
LINN COUNTY JAIL
Overloaded truck — About 7:14 a.m. Thursday, a commercial dump truck weighed at the Gates scale was found to be 600 pounds overweight on the steer axle and 8,700 pounds overweight overall. The company was cited.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block 23rd Ave. Jordan Scott Carter, 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was also arrested on a Linn County Circuit Court warrant for possession of heroin, an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for parole violation, and a Lebanon Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court. Carter was booked, cited and released from the Linn County Jail. The vehicle was towed and its owner was advised.
Credit card — 2:17 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block Main St. A caller reported that her ATM card had been used without her permission.
Shed break-in — 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block Nandina St. A caller reported the theft of more than $400 in items from a shed on his property.