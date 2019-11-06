{{featured_button_text}}
CORVALLIS POLICE

Sex chat blackmail — 4:22 p.m. Sunday. A man reported he had been blackmailed after engaging in sexual activity through an online video chat with a stranger. Afterward he was contacted by someone who said he had been filmed and that the video would be sent to the man’s family and friends unless he paid $2,000. The man eventually agreed to send $158 through an app to the Philippines. After he sent the money, he was shown evidence that the video had been deleted. No suspects were immediately identified.

Car prowl — 11:08 a.m. Monday, 500 block Northwest 19th Street. A man reported someone had smashed a window in his parked Hyundai Elantra between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Saturday and stolen his backpack, which contained a laptop computer, scientific calculator and other items worth a total of $1,660.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Injury accident — 10:10 a.m. Monday, Coon Road near Cherry Creek Road, Monroe. A man driving west on Coon Road in a GMC Sierra pickup towing a trailer was injured when he pulled to the side of the road to make way for an oncoming ambulance with its lights flashing. The trailer he was towing went into a ditch, pulling the truck with it. The truck collided with a driveway entrance. The driver, Walter Gerald Jenkins, 64, of Elmira, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and released.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Suspicious vehicle, stolen vehicle — 8:02 a.m. Monday, Snow Peak mainline. A deputy responded to Weyerhaeuser land to check out a report regarding suspicious farm vehicles parked on the Snow Peak mainline. When he arrived, he discovered a Ford F-550 truck attached to an 18-foot farm trailer loaded with a 3,000 gallon water tank. There also was a crane on the top of the truck. Investigation revealed that the vehicles were stolen from the Scio area during the night, and another deputy was in the process of taking a report from the farm.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex abuse — From Tuesday afternoon. Demitrues Perez Garcia, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree sex abuse. The crime allegedly occurred in January 2018 and was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

