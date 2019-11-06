CORVALLIS POLICE Sex chat blackmail — 4:22 p.m. Sunday. A man reported he had been blackmailed after engaging in sexual activity through an online video chat with a stranger. Afterward he was contacted by someone who said he had been filmed and that the video would be sent to the man’s family and friends unless he paid $2,000. The man eventually agreed to send $158 through an app to the Philippines. After he sent the money, he was shown evidence that the video had been deleted. No suspects were immediately identified.
Car prowl — 11:08 a.m. Monday, 500 block Northwest 19th Street. A man reported someone had smashed a window in his parked Hyundai Elantra between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Saturday and stolen his backpack, which contained a laptop computer, scientific calculator and other items worth a total of $1,660. BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury accident — 10:10 a.m. Monday, Coon Road near Cherry Creek Road, Monroe. A man driving west on Coon Road in a GMC Sierra pickup towing a trailer was injured when he pulled to the side of the road to make way for an oncoming ambulance with its lights flashing. The trailer he was towing went into a ditch, pulling the truck with it. The truck collided with a driveway entrance. The driver, Walter Gerald Jenkins, 64, of Elmira, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and released.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Suspicious vehicle, stolen vehicle — 8:02 a.m. Monday, Snow Peak mainline. A deputy responded to Weyerhaeuser land to check out a report regarding suspicious farm vehicles parked on the Snow Peak mainline. When he arrived, he discovered a Ford F-550 truck attached to an 18-foot farm trailer loaded with a 3,000 gallon water tank. There also was a crane on the top of the truck. Investigation revealed that the vehicles were stolen from the Scio area during the night, and another deputy was in the process of taking a report from the farm. LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Sex abuse — From Tuesday afternoon. Demitrues Perez Garcia, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree sex abuse. The crime allegedly occurred in January 2018 and was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.
WHEELER, BRETT CALVIN
Booking No.:
354078
File No.:
762542
Incident No.:
201903562
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
48
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ALTER IDENTIFICATION-FIREARMS
…
…
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
WILLIS, JEREMIAH JAMES ALLEN
Booking No.:
354079
File No.:
762879
Incident No.:
1910005507
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
COLUMBIA CO WA WARRANT
…
…
WA STATE DOC WARRANT
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354081
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT III
…
4 days
JUDD, DAVID BRUCE
Booking No.:
354082
File No.:
441612
Incident No.:
19CR01150
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1901150
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
HUGHES, MATTHEW RICHARD
Booking No.:
354083
File No.:
138395
Incident No.:
19CR55552
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
90 days
JOHNSON, WILLIAM ROBERT ANDREW
Booking No.:
354062
File No.:
153505
Incident No.:
18CR31161
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907200
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
…
LEWIS, JONATHAN GUY
Booking No.:
354058
File No.:
751742
Incident No.:
201903550
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903550
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,500.00
Charge Information
DELIVER METH
…
…
LITTERING
…
…
TAMPER W/ EVIDENCE - ALL OTHER
…
…
IRONS, GARY SHANE
Booking No.:
354060
File No.:
441404
Incident No.:
201907191
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907191
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
501
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
BARKER, WILLIAM CHESTER
Booking No.:
354006
File No.:
145650
Incident No.:
14800064
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900889
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT FELONY ASSAULT IV
…
…
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
GOMEZ, BRUCE RONALD
Booking No.:
354020
File No.:
126032
Incident No.:
18CR42484
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1230452
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION- DUII
…
8 days
GRAH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Booking No.:
353989
File No.:
135333
Incident No.:
16CR69037
Arrested:
2019-10-31
Booked:
2019-10-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-PCS METH
…
10 days
MORFIN, FELIPE LEO
Booking No.:
353933
File No.:
442737
Incident No.:
19CR10499
Arrested:
2019-10-28
Booked:
2019-10-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907071
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
502
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
