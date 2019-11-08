Cocaine, oxycodone dealing – Amos Daniel Guerrero, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of cocaine (commercial drug offense), delivery of oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Sex crimes – Pedro Olsen, 18, of Albany, was charged with two count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and failure to appear. The sex crimes allegedly occurred in September 2018 and the APD was the investigating agency.
From Friday afternoon
Robbery, assault – Pablo Sebastian Francisco, 35, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment on charges of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 31 and the APD was the investigating agency.
Elude – Timothy Dwayne Rice, 57, of Eugene, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving and failure to appear. The elude allegedly occurred on June 8 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Meth dealing – Ryan Wesley Sechrest, 32, of Sweet Home, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the APD was the investigating agency.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash – 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, 26400 block Peoria Road, near Halsey. A driver lost control on a curve, went into a field and crashed into an embankment. Jeffery Bishop, 40, of Junction City, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Recovered vehicle – 5:33 a.m. Thursday, 100 block Timber Ridge Street Northeast, near Albany. A 2017 Honda HR-V was recovered. The vehicle had been stolen out of Lake Oswego.
Car prowls – 7:22 a.m. Thursday, 31800 block Forsythia Lane, Tangent. Two vehicles were entered overnight. About $1,400 worth of items, including nursing equipment, was taken from one of the vehicles.
Animal neglect – No time listed, 3600 block Thurston Street Southeast. Tricia Narma Kisler, 51, was arrested on a charge of second-degree animal neglect.
LEBANON POLICE
Meth dealing – 6 a.m. Friday, 2300 block Fuller Lane. The Linn County Regional SWAT team, the Sweet Home Police Department and the Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted LPD in executing a search warrant on a local residence. Christopher Allan Smith, 40, was arrested on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Kayla Marie Gambill, 35, was cited and released on a charge of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Car break-in – 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block Northwest 21st St. A man reported someone smashed a window on his Honda Element overnight and stole a black Timbuk2 backpack, a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet and an Apple iPad Pro laptop. The stolen merchandise is valued at $2,420.
Car break-in – 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block Southeast Thompson Street. A man reported someone smashed a window in his Toyota Rav4 overnight and stole a black Kona Process 153 DL bicycle valued at $1,800 from the rear cargo area.
Double car theft – 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, 900 NW Fourth St. A manager at Kiefer Nissan called to report that two cars had been stolen from the dealership, a red 2009 Nissan 370-Z valued at $16,000 and a white 2018 Ford Mustang valued at $24,000. Neither car had license plates. Both vehicles apparently have been missing since at least Oct. 30, but the manager said the thefts were only recently discovered.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Prostitution – 7:36 p.m. Oct. 31, 1580 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. A deputy contacted someone online who was soliciting prostitution in the Corvallis area. The 28-year-old Springfield woman made arrangements to meet the deputy at Jamba Juice and go from there to a local hotel. When the deputy identified the woman, he arrested her on a charge of prostitution.