Police Log

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Tuesday afternoon

Sex crimes, child porn, drug crimes — Jacob Robert Davis, 20, of Albany, was charged with second-degree sex abuse, first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, felony delivery of a controlled substance to minors (LSD), misdemeanor delivery of a controlled substance to minors (Xanax), third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy. The crimes allegedly occurred between December 2018 and September 2019. The victim of the sex crimes is an underage teen, according to court paperwork. The charging document states that Davis created a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Luring a minor — Scott Samuel Thomson, 60, of Albany, was charged with luring a minor, attempted luring a minor, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

Meth dealing — Roger Austin, 60, of Salem, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, delivery of methamphetamine – substantial quantity, and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday, and the vehicle was a trailer. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

Heroin dealing – Jared Nicholas Bilyeu, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with identity theft, delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 1 and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

Assault — Shawn Michael Burleson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with third-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 29 and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency.

Attempt to elude — Christopher Lee Hurt, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 6 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Meth dealing — Christopher Allan Smith, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine – substantial quantity and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Theft — 11:07 a.m. Saturday, 2300 block Harding Street. Items worth approximately $5,000 were taken from a residence. A report was taken for first-degree theft.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Car prowl — 9:44 p.m. Saturday, 100 block Northwest Eighth Place, Mill City. A vehicle was left unlocked and golf clubs, a GPS unit and other items were taken. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,040.

Unlawful use of a weapon — 12:09 p.m. Sunday, 25100 block Little Valley Lane, Brownsville. A gun was fired toward multiple people during a dispute. Richard Thorne, 61, of Brownsville, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, there counts of menacing and three counts of reckless endangering.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Car break-in — 10:06 a.m. Friday, 300 block Southeast Lilly Ave. A man reported someone had broken a window in his 2005 Honda Civic and stolen several items, including a backpack, a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards, some Boy Scout uniform patches and $1 in change. The total value of the loss was estimated at $1,051.

Stolen welder — 1:43 p.m. Friday, 1300 SW Philomath Blvd. A caller reported that a mobile welding unit had been stolen from a construction site at Pioneer Park between 5 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. Nov. 4. The Miller Big Blue 500 towable welding unit is valued at about $13,600.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Felon with a gun — 10:40 p.m. Nov. 3, Highway 20 milepost 36, Blodgett. A deputy stopped the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla sedan for several traffic violations and wound up arresting the driver and his two passengers. A .25-caliber Raven Arms pistol with an obliterated serial number and 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine were seized. The driver, Brett Calvin Wheeler, 48, of Lincoln City, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, altering the identification of a firearm, and possession and delivery of meth. Passengers Andrea Jean Hansman, 23, of Depoe Bay, and Jeremiah James Allen Willis, 26, of Lincoln City, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police chase — 12:10 a.m. Oct. 22, 4100 block Laurel Drive, Adair Village. A deputy attempted to stop a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta but the driver fled for a short distance before pulling over at Laurel Drive and Arnold Avenue in Adair Village. Juan Carlos Flores, 29, of Salem, was arrested on a charge of attempting to elude a police officer. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

