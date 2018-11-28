LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Heroin-dealing — Aaron Christopher Lee, 39, was indicted on charges of delivery and possession of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred in December 2016.
Burglary — James Andrew Linder, 30, was charged with second-degree burglary, giving false information to a police officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen tools — 7:17 a.m. Tuesday, 5000 block Old Salem Road, Albany. A caller reported the theft of $5,000 in tools from a commercial van.
Missing wood chipper — 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Linn County Fair & Expo Center. A caller reported that someone had taken a wood chipper valued at $600 that belonged to the Linn County Master Gardeners Association.