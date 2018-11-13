CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly — 9:46 a.m. Friday, 501 SW Madison Ave. An officer responded to a complaint at City Hall. A staff member reported a woman had come into the building and asked to see the mayor, then began yelling and screaming and threw a bottle of wine on the floor. Carolyn Anna Tapia-Zuniga was taken into custody on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.
Bike vs. vehicle — An officer responded to Northwest 34th Street and Lincoln Avenue shortly after noon on Friday for a report of an injury accident. The officer determined that a bicyclist had run a stop sign and struck the side of a moving vehicle. The cyclist — Arianna Alpaugh, 37, of Corvallis — was taken to the emergency room for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and was later cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Theft — 5 p.m. Friday, 353 SW Madison Ave. An officer went to Running Princess for a suspicious person report. An employee said a man had entered the shop as she was closing up and she didn’t see him leave, so she went to a nearby business and called police. After the officer ascertained there was no one in the shop, it was determined that the cash register had been emptied. The suspect, who was not located, was described as a black man about 60 years old, clean-shaven and wearing a gray sweater.
Heroin delivery — 5:30 p.m. Friday, 100 block NE Walnut Blvd. An officer pulled over a 1999 Ford Taurus for traffic violations and called in a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted on the vehicle. A man in the backseat was found in possession of drugs. Aaron Bernard Byers, 23, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of unlawful delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and multiple warrants out of Linn and Benton counties for failure to appear in court. The driver and another passenger were released.
Car theft — 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1425 NW Monroe Ave. An officer went to the Pita Pit to investigate a stolen car report. A driver for Munchy’s Delivery said he left his 2017 Chevrolet Spark running outside while he went in to pick up a delivery order, and the car was gone when he came out five minutes later. Using the vehicle’s OnStar signal, the car was found abandoned 20 minutes later at Northwest 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
Stray bullet — 8:38 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block NW Kings Blvd. An officer was dispatched to an apartment, where a man found bullet holes in his wall and a spent slug on his roommate’s bedroom floor. The officer contacted a neighbor who said he had accidentally fired his pistol through the wall while loading it. Cody R. Wafford, 22, was cited on charges of reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Assault on an officer — 1:51 p.m. Monday, 555 NW Jackson Ave. Officers went to the Jackson Street Youth Shelter for reports that a juvenile was causing problems and refusing to leave. The 16-year-old boy reportedly threw his glasses at one officer and kicked another in the stomach. The youth was taken to the Linn Benton Detention Center on charges of probation violation, harassment, attempted assault on a peace officer and harassment.
Theft — At 11:19 p.m. on Sunday, a man contacted an officer on patrol to report someone had stolen items from his truck while he was dropping off some of his belongings at his new residence in the 1100 block of NW 27th Street. Among the items stolen were an HP laptop valued at $1,000, two bottles of Adderall, Bose earbuds, a tan Columbia jacket and a black Swiss brand backpack.
ATV theft — A man called to report his yellow 2005 Bombardier 400cc all-terrain vehicle and a utility trailer had been stolen sometime during the past two days from his business in the 700 block of Northwest Fourth St.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Suicidal subject — At 2:47 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to Monroe for reports that a man was trying to get run over by vehicles on Highway 99W. The man refused to stop when ordered to do so and reportedly acted like he had a gun concealed under his jacket. The deputies sent a police dog to subdue the man, who tried to fight the dog and the deputies. The man, a 32-year-old with no known address, told a deputy he wanted to die. He was taken into custody and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was treated for a dog bite. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to the Benton County Jail and booked on charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Mental health providers were notified.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arraignment — Filed Oct. 23 in Linn Circuit Court. Jessie Marie Maxwell was arraigned on one count each of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 10:43 a.m. Monday, 27800 block of Fern Ridge Road. Two identical mountain bikes were reported stolen from the property. No listed value.
Theft — 8:49 a.m. Monday, 33700 block of Rowell Lane. Caller reported two chainsaws, one pole saw and one backpack leaf blower stolen from a barn. Estimated loss: $1,700.