CORVALLIS POLICE
Suspicious serenader — 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block NW Rolling Green Drive. A woman called to report several interactions with a stranger that had caused her some concern. About 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 11, the woman said, she and a friend were approached on the street near her residence by a man carrying a small guitar. The man made statements such as “I’ve been watching you” and “I should play you a song,” then told her “We will be together soon” and called her by her first name, even though she did not know him. She said she has seen the same man twice since then. In those instances, she said, he didn’t speak but simply smiled at her. The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, dark-complected and wearing thick-framed glasses. She was advised to call the police if she saw the man again.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Assault — Timothy Christopher Teague, 29, of Albany, was charged with second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The charging document does not specify the dangerous weapon allegedly used by Teague.
Robbery, assault — Pablo Sebastian Francisco, 35, of Albany, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and were investigated by the APD.
Vehicle theft — Daryn David Hill, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Aug. 22, and the vehicle was a dirt bike. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Parker Del Mowdy of Tangent was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.