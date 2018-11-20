CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen clothes — A woman who lives in the 2800 block of Northwest Polk Avenue reported that clothing had been stolen from the washer and dryer in her garage sometime after 8 p.m. on Wednesday after one of her roommates left the garage door open. The stolen items included yoga pants, workout clothes, bras and underwear.
Toll call — At 6:49 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a 1988 Jeep Cherokee was pulled over at Northwest Ninth Street and Tyler Avenue after an officer observed him talking on his cell phone while driving. The man said he had been calling his boss to say he’d be late for work. He told the officer he did not have a driver’s license and said he needed to lock his vehicle because he would be going to jail. The officer checked the driver’s record with dispatch and was told his license had been suspended because of a previous conviction for felony driving while suspended. Cecil James Schrader Jr., 57, of Corvallis was arrested on a felony charge of driving while suspended and taken to the Benton County Jail. He was also cited for talking on the phone while driving.
Coercion — About 8 p.m. on Thursday, a man reported that a woman he had met on Facebook was attempting to get money out of him. Earlier that evening, the man said, he and the woman had a video chat over Facebook during which they were both naked and sexually gratifying themselves. Afterwards, the woman contacted him on a different Facebook account and said she would distribute the video to the man’s family and friends unless he paid her $500. The man blocked both Facebook accounts and did not send the money.
DUII crash — At 10:58 a.m. on Saturday, a woman reported being involved in a hit-and-run collision at Northwest Ninth Street and Circle Boulevard. She said her 2018 Honda CRV was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, which then fled the scene. The Honda driver provided a description and license plate number for the Chevy, which was traced to the registered owner’s address. The woman also described the driver of the Malibu. Jennifer Renee Vandehey, 43, of Corvallis was arrested on charges of drunken driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving. Her blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.21 percent.
Suspicious activity — At 8:29 p.m. Saturday, an employee of the Burger King restaurant at 5000 SW Philomath Blvd. reported a fraud attempt. She said someone had called the restaurant saying they were with the corporate office and asked how much money was in the safe and how many employees were on duty. The caller then told her to put the money in a bag and go to the Safeway store nearby. The employee became suspicious and called her boss, who told her not to take the money to Safeway. No suspects were identified.
Found money — At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a call from Big 5 Sporting Goods at 595 NE Circle Blvd. for a report of found property. The store manager gave the officer some cash that had been found in the parking lot earlier that day and turned in by a customer. The money was entered into evidence.
Theft by deception — At 1:49 p.m. Sunday, a woman who lives in the 900 block of Northwest Circle Blvd. called to report she thought she was being ripped off. After showing interest in a Facebook page about dogs and puppies available in Oregon, she received an email about a puppy for sale in Nebraska. She sent a money order for $500 plus an $8 fee to a man in Nebraska, expecting to get a Pomeranian puppy in return. She became suspicious when she received another email from a company called Uship Petscarrier asking for $1,680 for insurance. She was advised not to send any more money and to contact the money order issuer to file a fraud claim.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Trigger finger — At 10:17 a.m. on Friday, a deputy was dispatched to Northeast Elliott Circle and Highway 99W to investigate a report called in by a passing motorist of a handgun lying on the shoulder of the road. The deputy found a black rubber glove, but no pistol.
Rescue operation — At 9 p.m. on Friday, a deputy went to the intersection of Northeast Ryals and Arnold avenues in Adair Village to check on an injured great horned owl. The animal was taken to Chintimini Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for care.
Unclaimed prize — At 4:38 p.m. Saturday, a couple from Alsea came to the Law Enforcement Center to report a possible fraud attempt. They had received a phone call telling them they had won $3.6 million and could claim their prize by driving to the Philomath Boulevard Safeway store. They then received another phone call instructing them to send a money transfer fee via Western Union. They became suspicious and drove to the Law Enforcement Center instead.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Assault — Sigfrit Leslie Bjornsen, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Friday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency. The victim in the case was a male. Judge Carol Bispham set Bjornsen’s bail at $50,000, the minimum required by law for such a serious charge, at the request of both the prosecution and defense. Few details were revealed about the case during Monday’s hearing or in the charging document. A probable cause affidavit in the case wasn’t immediately available.
Vehicle theft — Kristopher Lee Boeder, 32, of Millersburg, and Summer Wilson, 24, of Albany, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Meth-dealing — Mark Dana McKibbin, 55, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine. The crime allegedly occurred on Oct. 16, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Menacing, firearm crimes — Randall Kenneth Woods, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of pointing a firearm at another and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and two females were the victims in the case, which was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.