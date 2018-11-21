BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Plate swap — 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 23000 block Lewis Drive, Philomath. A deputy responded to a report of a woman who realized her car’s license plates were swapped with Washington plates while parked at the airport in Portland. The deputy collected and destroyed the Washington plates.
Telephone threat — 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block East Alder Street, Alsea. A deputy arrested Kimberly Anne Lopez, 40, of Alsea, for allegedly threatening to kill someone over the phone. Lopez was charged with harassment.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
Marijuana in dorm — 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. An officer responded to a report of a smell of marijuana coming from a room in Finley Hall. The officer cited the room's occupant for a charge of minor in possession.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Scammed — About 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, 36000 block Gore Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported being scammed out of $150 with iTune gift cards before realizing the situation. The case is under investigation.
Bough thefts — About 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, deputy reported contacting a man illegally cutting noble fir boughs on Cascade Timber Consulting property in the Latiwi Creek area. The man had a Forest Service permit, but it was for an area several miles away. This has been a reoccurring issue. As many as 75 trees may have been cut. The incident is being investigated.
Illegal fires — 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, 37000 block Middle Ridge Drive, Lebanon. Deputies assisted firefighters with an unruly landowner who wouldn't let the firefighters extinguish brush fires. When the deputies informed the landowner the fires were illegal, he then let the firefighters work.