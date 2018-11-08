BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 2600 NW Sulphur Springs Road. A woman reported returning to her parked car and finding it had been hit by another vehicle. Although notes were left, none gave contact information for the driver. A witness had recorded the other driver’s license plate. A deputy went to the Springfield address to which the vehicle was registered and found one with damage consistent with that from the accident, but found no driver. On a Nov. 2 visit, he found the owner, 46-year-old Ananda Ram Sherwood, and arrested her for failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident when property is damaged.
ALBANY POLICE
Stolen vehicles — 6:30 p.m. Monday, 5040 Pacific Blvd. SW. South Pacific Auto Sales reported a utility trailer and used 2012 Honda CVR motorcycle stolen from its lot. Estimated total loss: $4,295.
Arrest — Wednesday, 400 block of Thoroughbred Avenue Southeast. Emory Celano Sund, 45, was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft in connection with a stolen pistol.
Arrest — Wednesday, 4000 block of Thoroughbred Avenue Southeast. Alyssa Marie Sund, 41, was arrested on a charge of delivery of heroin.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Elude on foot — 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Highway 226 at Franklin Butte. A deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding and the driver got out and ran away. The sheriff's office has made a positive identification of the driver and the investigation is continuing.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Drug bust — 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, milepost 235, Interstate 5. An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a Chevrolet Suburban for failure to maintain a safe distance, also known as the "move over" law. The trooper saw a brown tarp covering a large load in the rear of the vehicle, which the driver would not discuss. The trooper called for a narcotic K9 from the Stayton Police Department and the dog indicated the possible presence of drugs.
Police found 10 duffel bags containing marijuana beneath the brown tarp, which amounted to 285 pounds. Officers also seized $6,940 as evidence. The driver, Christopher LeClare Stevenson, 32, of Portland was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Both the Springfield OSP office and Salem OSP office, along with High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives, are assisting with the investigation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Meth dealing — From Wednesday afternoon. Sarah Margaret Davis, 24, of Albany, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 13, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Davis was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, with those crimes allegedly occurring on Aug. 30. In a third case, Davis was charged with possession of methamphetamine, with that crime allegedly occurring on Aug. 1.