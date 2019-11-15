{{featured_button_text}}
LC courthouse

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crime plea scheduled — From Thursday morning. Fortino Lopez-Escorcia of Albany, charged with first-degree sex abuse, is scheduled for a plea and sentence hearing on Dec. 17.

From Thursday afternoon

Elude — Jessie Lee Beska, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and attempted first-degree burglary. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Weapon crime, assault — Allan Eugene Dommer, 35, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and two counts of third-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 12 and the item stolen was a bicycle. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Felony DUII — Anna Rochelle House, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 2 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. House also was charged with probation violation in a separate case.

ALBANY POLICE

Theft — From Friday, 5300 block Clay Street Southeast. Cash was reported stolen from a residence. A report was taken for first-degree theft.

Car prowl — 5:25 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block Beaver Court Southwest. A handgun, electronics and outdoor gear were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Burglary — 7:30 a.m. Monday, AV Pallets, 3615 Pacific Blvd. Southwest. Sometime over the weekend, tools and construction equipment were taken from inside and outside the building. A suspect or suspects forced entry into the structure.

Gift-card scam — 4:23 p.m. Monday, Lowe’s, 1300 Ninth Ave. Southeast. A gift card scam resulted in a $1,600 loss for the business.

