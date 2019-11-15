LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crime plea scheduled — From Thursday morning. Fortino Lopez-Escorcia of Albany, charged with first-degree sex abuse, is scheduled for a plea and sentence hearing on Dec. 17. Elude — Jessie Lee Beska, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and attempted first-degree burglary. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. Weapon crime, assault — Allan Eugene Dommer, 35, of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and two counts of third-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 12 and the item stolen was a bicycle. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Felony DUII — Anna Rochelle House, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and refusal to take a test for intoxicants. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 2 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. House also was charged with probation violation in a separate case.
ALBANY POLICE
Theft — From Friday, 5300 block Clay Street Southeast. Cash was reported stolen from a residence. A report was taken for first-degree theft. Car prowl — 5:25 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block Beaver Court Southwest. A handgun, electronics and outdoor gear were taken from an unlocked vehicle. Burglary — 7:30 a.m. Monday, AV Pallets, 3615 Pacific Blvd. Southwest. Sometime over the weekend, tools and construction equipment were taken from inside and outside the building. A suspect or suspects forced entry into the structure. Gift-card scam — 4:23 p.m. Monday, Lowe’s, 1300 Ninth Ave. Southeast. A gift card scam resulted in a $1,600 loss for the business.
DAVIS, JACOB ROBERT Age: 20 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RAPE 1 - FEMALE UNDER 16 YRS 19-08170/1 CLIN $50,000 Pending RAPE 3 19-08170/2 CLIN $6,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 3 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19-08170/3 CLIN $3,000 Pending SODOMY 3 - NON-FORCE 19-08170/4 CLIN $6,000 Pending USE CHILD DISPLAY SEX EXPL CONDUCT -OTHER 19-08170/5 CLIN $50,000 Pending DELIVER CONT SUBSTANCE TO MINOR SC 4 19-08170/6 CLIN $20,000 Pending DELIVER CONT SUBSTANCE TO MINOR SC 1-2 19-08170/7 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-08170/8 CLIN $6,000 Pending FURNISH LIQUOR MINOR/INTOX PERSON - FURNISH 19-08170/9 CLIN $3,000 Pending
GILBERT, ZEBULON JEDIDAH Age: 31 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RAPE 1 19CR68811 CLIN $100,000 Pending RAPE 3 19CR68811/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SODOMY 1 - NON-FORCE 19CR68811/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 19CR68811/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
THOMSON, SCOTT SAMUEL Age: 60 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19-09273 CLIN $6,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19-09273 LINN $6,000 Pending LURING A MINOR 19-09273 CLIN $6,000 Pending
PATEL, DINESHKUMAR RAVJIBHAI Age: 63 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 5/27/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 18CR47454 2/14/2020 CLIN Sentenced SEX ABUSE 3 - SEX CRIME OTHER 18CR47454/2 5/27/2020 CLIN Sentenced
AUSTIN, ROGER O Age: 60 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19-09296 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS STOLEN VEHICLE 19-09296 CLIN $6,000 Pending TRAFFIC IN STOLEN VEHICLES - POSS STOLEN VEH 19-09296 CLIN $6,000 Pending DELIVER METH 19-09296 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-09296 CLIN $6,000 Pending
BARBER, DANYELLE JEAN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57144/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57144/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57144/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BETTELYOUN, CLINT WILLIAM Age: 50 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 7601627 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68145 AMC Conditional
BILYEU, JARED NICHOLAS Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 19-13992 CLIN $20,000 Pending THEFT 1 - FROM BUILDING 19-13992 CLIN $6,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19-13992 CLIN $6,000 Pending DELIVER HEROIN 1000 FT SCHOOL 19-13992 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-13992 CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER METH-1000 FT SCHOOL 19-13992 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-13992 CLIN $6,000 Pending
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16702123 PP NO BAIL
BUTLER, JACOB MILEY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12713838 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT/19CR13767 CBEN $3,500
BUTTERFIELD, ROBERT MICHAEL Age: 31 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN02921 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN05012 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CARTER, TIMOTHY JAY Age: 56 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 19-14039 CLIN $50,000 Pending
CASSIDY, SEAN MICHAEL Age: 48 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16177658 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $2,500 Pending
COLDIRON, AARON REED MONROE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - VANDALISM 17CR61020 CLIN Sentenced
COLEMAN, RANDY SCOTT Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR16932 CMAR NO BAIL
DOWLING, RICHARD CHARLES Age: 64 Date Lodged: 11/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/15/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - AGG ASLT 19CR60020 11/15/2019 CLIN Sentenced
FEUERBACHER, TIUANA CHRISTINA Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 11/13/2019 CLIN Sentenced
FRAKES, TIMOTHY LEE Age: 53 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19CR69950 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS STOLEN VEHICLE 19CR69950 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR69950 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS 19CR69950 CLIN $10,000 Pending DWS MIS 19-C-04275L 11/29/2019 JCLB Sentenced
GAMBLE, DONALD RAY Age: 64 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18073784 PP NO BAIL DWS FEL 19CR71951 CLIN $10,000 Pending
GUERRERO, AMOS DANIEL Age: 24 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19-09212 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS OXYCODONE (FELONY) 19-09212 CLIN DELIVER OXYCODONE 19-09212 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-09212 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER OXYCODONE 19-09212 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-09212 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS COCAINE (FELONY) 19-09212 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER COCAINE 19-09212 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER COCAINE-1000 FT SCHOOL 19-09212 CLIN MANUF COCAINE 19-09212 CLIN MANUF COCAINE-1000 FT SCHOOL 19-09212 CLIN
GUTIERREZ, ZACHARY ADAM Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 22147 AMC CONTEMPT OF COURT 19-W122 PMUN $5,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 36262 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66084 11/12/2019 AMC Sentenced DWS MIS 19-C-427L 11/19/2019 JCLB Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66084 11/12/2019 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24376 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19C01020L JCLB PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18694428 11/8/2019 PP FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24376/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HOERAUF, MARIAMA GRACE Age: 24 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28464 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28464/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20522324 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR51607 CMAR $160,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR51607/2 CMAR NO BAIL
JOHNSON, GARY EVAN Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68027 11/8/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68646 CLIN $5,000 Pending DUII 17CR35375 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16585918 PP NO BAIL FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 19-09226 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68646/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19-09226 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR68646 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KETCHER, JIMMY DWAIN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12637508 PP NO BAIL FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION 22264 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 22264 CLIN
LEE, RICHARD ROBERT Age: 59 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
MARKET-BLYMILLER, ALICIA MARIE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 15062266 PP NO BAIL
MATNEY, JOHNATHAN JAMES WILSON Age: 33 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR18692 CLIN $10,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 5437 AMC Conditional
MCLARRIN, BENJAMIN SHELTON Age: 30 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/8/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR64410 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR71593 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 11/8/2019 PP
MEHAFFEY, HOWARD LEONARD Age: 42 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18870938 PP NO BAIL
MERCIER, OWEN DANIEL Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE 19-2195 CLIN $6,000 Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER 2019CRC0262 LMC INCLUDED Sentenced ARSON 2 19-2195 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19-2195 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 19-2195 CLIN $500 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 2019CRC0262 LMC NO BAIL Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33420 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33420/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR64410 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR64410/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MICKEY, GREGORY ALLEN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/12/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS 12/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MORRIS, TRAVIS RAY Age: 42 Date Lodged: 4/28/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STALKING - FEL 1903421/APD PC CLIN $10,000 Pending STALKING - FEL 19CR26898 CLIN $10,000 Pending
MUNSON, TAYLOR JAMES Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 22184 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18763368 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 22184 CLIN FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE 22184 CLIN RECKLESS DRIVING 22184 CLIN
NALDRETT, KELLEY ASHLEY Age: 51 Date Lodged: 11/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/14/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 10030357 11/14/2019 CLIN Sentenced
NAVARRO GUTIERREZ, DELIA ISABEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER METH 19CR19429 CLIN Sentenced
NICKELL, TERRY KIM Age: 57 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
OLSEN, PEDRO LOGAN Age: 18 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26892 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26892 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR26892 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
OVIATT, DAVID LEE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ESCAPE 3 87488 MCSH PROBATION VIOLATION 2019-07313 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 161196 MCSH
PARRISH, SHELENE LANORE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/12/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 11/12/2019 JCLB Sentenced
PHILLIPS, JEFFREY LLOYD Age: 54 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR59605 12/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
PHILLIPS, JULIANNE NICOLE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR14074 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR36486 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR35364 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79825 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR14074/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PITCHER, SEAN DEE Age: 52 Date Lodged: 11/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12673271 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 22181 CLIN
POMELOW, TYLER ALAN Age: 21 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI/17CR50953 CMAR NO BAIL FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO UTC: 22212 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR29320 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR29320/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57031 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67298 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR57031 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PRESSEY, TRAVIS EARL Age: 41 Date Lodged: 11/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 2019-07331/LPD CLIN Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR60349 CLIN Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 86787 CLIN INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 19CR60349/2 CLIN Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12029784 PP NO BAIL
RATZLAFF, STEVEN WAYNE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR32158 CBEN CONTEMPT OF COURT 62755 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR10863 CMAR PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR54255 CPOL
RINGHEIMER, HUNTER ARIEL Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 22227 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16548046 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 22228 LMC CONTEMPT OF COURT 22229 MCSH FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 22228 LMC
ROMERO-RIANO, FELICIANO Age: 31 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/11/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS 19CR52921 11/8/2019 CLIN ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR52921/2 11/9/2019 CLIN ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR52921/3 11/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced
SAYLOR, KENNETH LEE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 11/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19-09295 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18005077L JCLB Conditional RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT 19-09295 CLIN $3,000 Pending
SEIB, RYAN ANDREW Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION PP NO BAIL
SIMMONS, ERIC WILLIAM Age: 45 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19-04429/LCSO CLIN $5,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN04902 CLIN $20,000 Pending
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 19-13950 CLIN $6,000 Pending DELIVER METH 19-13950 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-13950 CLIN $6,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15141184 PP NO BAIL
TACKITT, JOEY EUGENE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12735527 PP NO BAIL
TAYLOR, DION JAMAL Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 729008 PP NO BAIL
THORNE, RICHARD ROY Age: 61 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT 19-04465 CLIN $9,000 Pending RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19-04465 CLIN $9,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19-04465 CLIN $6,000 Pending
THURBER, JACOB MITCHELL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR26837 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL
TURNER, ROBERT WILLIAM Age: 50 Date Lodged: 11/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11589713 PP NO BAIL
WARD, PATRICK JOHN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/10/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 19PO08604 CLIN $5,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN05041 CLIN
