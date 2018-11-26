LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Sex abuse — Sean Edward Anderson, 26, of Albany, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred in November, and the victim was a female under 18.
Vehicle theft — James Robert Despota, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Nov. 5, and the vehicle was an Eagle utility trailer owned by South Pacific Auto Sales.
Meth-dealing — Raymond Carl Kath III, 48, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 14. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Burglary — Dallas McKenzie McGuire, 23, of Albany, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 12, with the burglary happening in the 36800 block of Gilkey Road in Scio.
Heroin-dealing — Reese John Miller, 28, of Silverton, was charged with delivery and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 25. In separate cases, Miller was charged with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.