BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy was called to a report of a man who had rammed his car into another man’s vehicle deliberately. Jon Daniel Tilles, 57, of Philomath, was arrested for the alleged incident, which reportedly pushed a vehicle into a garage. He was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
Power pole crash — 6 a.m. Thursday, Alpine Road and Alpine Cutoff Road. A deputy investigated a crash in which a woman apparently lost control of her vehicle and hit a power pole, knocking it down. The driver, who was transported to the hospital, later blamed it on faulty brakes. No charges were filed.
Rollover crash — 7 a.m. Thursday,1 9000 block Highway 34, Alsea. A deputy responded to a rollover crash. The 18-year-old driver reportedly attempted to correct her steering angle on a corner. Instead, she over-corrected and drove up a hillside.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Scam — 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block Daylilly Ave. A woman reported a call from someone saying she was late on a credit card payment of $7,000, and the person claimed to be transferring her to the Shanghai Police. The “police” then said she needed to make a $32,000 payment to prove she was not involved in a criminal conspiracy. She sent the money to the account as directed.
Public indecency — 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, Central Park. A woman reported seeing a man masturbating in Central Park.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
"Suspicious" package — 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dever-Conner Road. Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious package left in a field and allegedly doused with gasoline found a briefcase and contacted Oregon State Police for assistance. The briefcase was found to be full of papers. The sheriff's office could not immediately confirm whether gasoline was present.
Vehicle recovered — 5:23 p.m. Thursday, 33100 block of Highway 34. Deputies recovered a U-Haul reported stolen out of Tucson, Arizona, but the vehicle was left with other U-Haul vehicles and may have been the result of a misunderstanding. Deputies took a report.
Disturbance — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Rock Hill Drive. Deputies are continuing to investigate a report of a disturbance involving a male and a female fighting inside a moving vehicle. The vehicle, a silver Dodge Caravan, reportedly crashed on Rock Hill Drive and both occupants left. The investigation is continuing.
Assault alleged — 1:46 p.m. Thursday, 400 block Center Street. Deputies are continuing to investigate a report of a fight between two males in which one allegedly threatened the other with a shovel and the other struck him in the head with a metal pipe. No arrests have been made.