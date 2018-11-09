CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary – 3:20 a.m. Saturday, 700 block NE Circle Boulevard. A man reported he had a Tinder date at his residence when his ex-girlfriend climbed in through a window and punched him, kicked him, bit him, grabbed his genitals and broke his television. The ex, Paula Rose Buck, 36, of Corvallis, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault and second degree criminal mischief.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, 42500 block of Green Mountain Drive. A utility trailer was reported stolen. No listed value.
Theft — 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, 33400 block of Eagle Road. A company reported a theft of $5,000. The investigation is continuing.
OREGON STATE POLICE AT OSU
DUII – 1:03 a.m., Saturday, Northwest Tyler Avenue and Northwest 8th Street. An officer arrested Casey Blood, 27, of Eugene, for a charge of DUII. Blood reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Tamarack Street. A caller reported $3,000 in tools stolen from a vehicle.
Animal incident — 7:36 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Main Street. Officers responded to a residence where a family's pit bull bit a 13-year-old boy, prompting the boy's father to shoot and kill the dog. The boy was taken by medics to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The case has been forwarded to the Linn County District Attorney's office for review.
Arrest — 6:22 p.m. Nov. 1, 5300 block of Main Street. Jim Joseph Vanecek, 45, was arrested on an outstanding Marion County warrant for first-degree rape and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Theft — 3:20 p.m. Nov. 1, 1400 block of Tamarack Street. A boat motor worth approximately $2,500 was reported stolen.
Theft — 12:02 p.m. Nov. 1, 3300 block of Juniper Street. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle and stole a pistol.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft – Kevin Shane Stevens-Jackson, 19, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Vehicle theft – Taylor Austin Templeton, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly took place on Wednesday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Identity theft – Jacob Noel Yonker, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft and six counts of identity theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on or between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.