LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Car prowl – 9:44 p.m. Saturday, 100 block Northwest Eighth Place, Mill City. A vehicle was left unlocked and golf clubs, a GPS unit and other items were taken. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,040.
Unlawful use of a weapon – 12:09 p.m. Sunday, 25100 block Little Valley Lane, Brownsville. A gun was fired toward multiple people during a dispute. Richard Thorne, 61, of Brownsville, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, there counts of menacing and three counts of reckless endangering.