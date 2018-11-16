BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Resisting arrest — 1:48 a.m. Nov. 7, Third Street near Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis. Alanna Nicole Partin reportedly reached for a loaded revolver when a deputy stopped her for traffic violations, including an obscured license plate. The deputy reportedly tased Partin, a convicted felon, and arrested her for charges of failing to carry and present a driver’s license, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and DUII. Partin, 38, of Estacada, reportedly refused a breath test and a deputy had a blood sample taken after getting a search warrant. She was cited and released from the jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday afternoon
Burglary — Daniel Mark Benton, 61, of Oregon, was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 21, with the burglary occurring in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue SW in Albany. The prosecution has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, which was investigated by the Albany Police Department. Benton also was charged in a separate case with probation violation.
Identity theft — Jordan Scott Carter, 28, of Sweet Home, was charged with identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the automobile was a Nissan Maxima. The prosecution has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, which was investigated by the Sweet Home Police Department.