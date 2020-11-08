Public Safety Log (Nov. 9)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Bee hive buffet — 9:59 a.m. Friday, 46400 block Quartzville Road. A deputy patrolled along the Quartzville area. It was snowing and the snow was sticking at higher elevations. On the 2049 road the deputy found several knocked over bee hive boxes. It appears that a bear found the hives and was happy to have a buffet. The hive owner will be contacted.

Facebook fraud — 10:34 a.m. Friday, 33100 block Highway 228. A victim sold car stereo equipment through a Facebook site and met the buyer at Pioneer Villa. The victim was paid with fake currency.

Stolen generator — 7:18 p.m. Friday, 27300 block Moose Creek Lane, near Highway 20, Cascadia. A Honda generator worth $1,800 was reported stolen.

Motorhome burglary — 8:20 a.m. Saturday, 34000 block Cushman Road, near Albany. A motorhome was broken into sometime during the last week, and $2,000 worth of items was stolen out of storage compartments.

Stolen trailer — 10:27 a.m. Saturday, 30100 block Santiam Highway, near Lebanon. A 20-foot flatbed car hauler trailer was reported stolen. Investigation is ongoing.