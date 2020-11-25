Public Safety Log (Nov. 26)

On Monday around 1:23 p.m., a theft of a package was reported from an apartment on the 900 block of Southwest 15th Street.

Shoplifts — On Sunday around 2 p.m., a man and woman reportedly stole Georgia Logger boots valued at $199.99 from the Wilco store at 1905 NE Four Acre Place.

On Monday around 12:45 p.m., an employee at Sally Beauty Supply on 2015 NW Circle Blvd. reported a man for shoplifting Oster brand men's clippers valued at $215. He was described to be in his late 20s or early 30s, having ear piercings, and wearing jeans and a red Vans hat. The man was seen leaving in a red Dodge Caravan.

Bike thefts — On Monday around 6:26 p.m., a gray Aveton electric bike was reported stolen after the owner locked it in front of the Michaels Arts and Crafts store at 1550 NW Ninth St.

On Monday around 9:54 p.m., a copper-colored Alibi touring bike was reported stolen from a balcony near the owner's residence at Cedar Crest Apartments at 750 SW C Ave. It was not locked at the time.

On Tuesday around 8:03 a.m., the seat and post of a gold Trek Pure mountain bike were reported stolen after the bike was locked to a rack at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1840 NW Ninth St. The rear of the bike was also damaged during the theft.