 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
David Patton

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Snowbound — 12:20 p.m. Saturday, 48700 block Quartzville Road, outside Foster. A deputy checked on a reported car in the snow. He found a family of five with a motor home, car and pickup that had become stranded in the snow. The deputy contacted a group of off-roaders playing in the snow nearby, and they volunteered to pull the family from 18 inches of snow to a snow free area.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Elude — From Thursday afternoon. Taylor James Munson, 26, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), second-degree escape, resisting arrest, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Arson — From Friday afternoon. Breann Daly, 25, of Dallas, was charged with first-degree arson. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the APD investigated the case. Judge Michael Wynhausen set Daly’s bail at $25,000 and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Nov. 23.

Domestic assault — From Friday afternoon. Isaac Philip Waugh of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interference with making a report (domestic violence), coercion (domestic violence), and delivery and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the APD investigated the case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have a stolen rental car, a domestic assault arrest and a deer, shot with an arrow, that was then struck by a car.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News