Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)

ALBANY POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 520 Ellsworth St. S.W. A white 2020 Toyota RAV4 was reported stolen from the business.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Domestic assault — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 38400 block Griggs Drive, Lebanon. Michael McDaniel, 28, was arrested on charges of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and strangulation (domestic violence). He was lodged in the Linn County Jail.

Attempted car prowl — 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, 63800 block Pamelia Road, near Idanha. An unknown suspect tried to break into a vehicle and was unable to gain entry, but caused roughly $3,000 in damage.

Oh, deer — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 29700 block Peoria Road. A caller reported a vehicle struck a deer. It was later discovered that the deer was shot with an arrow. The matter was given to Oregon State Police for further investigation.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault — From Tuesday afternoon. Matthew Aaron Hiatt of Albany was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and interference with making a report. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

